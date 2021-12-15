Signed: Deyo and Loftin officially sign with Big 12 schools

Two members of Lewis Central football’s historic senior class have officially signed to continue their athletic and academic careers at two NCAA Division I schools.

Brayden Loftin signed his letter of intent with Kansas State and Hunter Deyo signed with Iowa State.

It was a proud day for the Titans, the families of the two athletes and for Titans coach Justin Kammrad, who said is proud to see two of his senior leaders from this year’s state championship team continue their careers.

“I’m extremely proud of these two,” Kammrad said. “Not just for what they’ve done for our program, but what they’ve done for themselves. The time and commitment they’ve put in not just as football players but other sports as well, both of these kids are multisport athletes and have really put in the time to make themselves well rounded.

“They both really good people and both were team captains for our football program and obviously led us to a state championship. You can’t have a good team without good leaders and these two are a big reason why we’re where we are today. It’s very exciting to see them sign on the dotted line and see them play in a big conference. They deserve it.”

Deyo, who according to 24/7 Sports is a four-star defensive lineman, chose Iowa State over Iowa, Kansas State, and Oregon, among others.

Deyo said he is eager to start the next chapter of his career with Iowa State in what he calls a family-like atmosphere.

“It came down to my top three, which was Kansas State, Iowa State, and Iowa,” Deyo said. “K-State filled their scholarships, so I took official visits to Iowa and Iowa State. When I walked into Iowa State, it felt like a home being there and I just wanted to be supported by a family and not a business, that’s how I picked Iowa State over Iowa.

“Signing today really lifts a lot of weight off my shoulders, it gives a lot of comfort knowing where I’ll be for the next four years.”

Deyo said he will study athletic training while in Ames.

Loftin said he also felt a family-like connection in Kansas State. The three-star tight end recruit also wanted the opportunity to play in a power five conference and when K-State came calling, it felt like a perfect fit.

“It feels great to make it official,” Loftin said. “It’s a great feeling for me and my family. We’ve been through the recruiting process for a while now, so it’s good to seal the deal. K-State has been there through all of the recruiting processes. Once they sent an offer my way I had already been there a couple of times and I know the coaches and Kammrad has told me a lot about the coaches and what kind of staff they are and putting it all together, I knew this is where I wanted to be.”

Loftin chose the Wildcats over Coastal Carolina and Northern Iowa, among others. Loftin is currently undecided on what his field of study will be.