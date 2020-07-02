Sioux City East sweeps T.J.

Sioux City East took both games of a doubleheader against host Thomas Jefferson by scores of 17-5 in five innings and 6-3 on Thursday.

SCE jumped on T.J. to the tune of 15 runs in the top of the first inning of game one and cruised to victory.

In the second game, T.J.’s comeback attempt fell short after scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Up next for T.J. is an intra-city matchup at Lewis Central tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City East (13-1) (15)01 01—17 13 3

Thomas Jefferson (3-11) 004 01— 5 4 4

W: Alec Patino. L: Hunter Ryba.

2B: SCE, Patino, Terrick Thompson, Cam Riemer, Drew Brower, Bennet Vanderloo.

Sioux City East (13-1) 010 130 1—6 12 4

Thomas Jefferson (3-11) 000 000 3—3 6 2

W: Sean McManamy. L: Jared Thompson.

2B: SCE, Patino, Thompson, Riemer, Brower, Chayce Patterson. TJ, Grant Merk.