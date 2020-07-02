Sioux City East sweeps T.J.

Thomas Jefferson’s Tyler Huey (6) pitches during the fifth inning of the first game in the Yellow Jackets’ doubleheader against Sioux City East on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Grant Merk (24) bats during the second inning of the first game in the Yellow Jackets’ doubleheader against the Black Raiders on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Jared Thompson (19) pitches during the first inning of the second game in the Yellow Jackets’ doubleheader against Sioux City East on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Robert Wood (22) makes a catch in the infield for an out during the second inning of the first game in the Yellow Jackets’ doubleheader against the Black Raiders on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Tucker Rowe, 17, slides back to first as Sioux City East’s Sean McManamy, right, waits for the throw during the fifth inning of the first game in the Yellow Jackets’ doubleheader against the Black Raiders on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson pitcher Jared Thompson, left, get some love from catcher Nate Newton, at right, following the top of the first inning of the second game in the Yellow Jackets’ doubleheader against Sioux City East on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson head coach Tom Giles heads to his third base position on offense during the second inning of the first game in the Yellow Jackets’ doubleheader against the Black Raiders on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Grant Merk (24) slides into second as Sioux City East’s Cael Boever waits for the throw during the third inning of the first game in the Yellow Jackets’ doubleheader against the Black Raiders on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Ryan Stienspring (9) slides back to second as Sioux City East’s Chayce Patterson, right, waits for the throw during the fifth inning of the first game in the Yellow Jackets’ doubleheader against the Black Raiders on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Sioux City East took both games of a doubleheader against host Thomas Jefferson by scores of 17-5 in five innings and 6-3 on Thursday.
SCE jumped on T.J. to the tune of 15 runs in the top of the first inning of game one and cruised to victory.
In the second game, T.J.’s comeback attempt fell short after scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Up next for T.J. is an intra-city matchup at Lewis Central tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Sioux City East (13-1) (15)01 01—17 13 3
Thomas Jefferson (3-11) 004 01— 5 4 4
W: Alec Patino. L: Hunter Ryba.
2B: SCE, Patino, Terrick Thompson, Cam Riemer, Drew Brower, Bennet Vanderloo.
Sioux City East (13-1) 010 130 1—6 12 4
Thomas Jefferson (3-11) 000 000 3—3 6 2
W: Sean McManamy. L: Jared Thompson.
2B: SCE, Patino, Thompson, Riemer, Brower, Chayce Patterson. TJ, Grant Merk.