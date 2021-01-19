 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City swims past Council Bluffs for dual victory
0 comments

Sioux City swims past Council Bluffs for dual victory

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Swim graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

The Council Bluffs boys high school swimming team hosted a home dual Tuesday, but it was the Sioux City Metro team that earned a 122-42 victory on Tuesday.

Listed below are results from each event.

Final team scores

Sioux City 122, Council Bluffs 42

Individual and relay results

(Top 3 in each event)

200-meter medley relay

1. Sioux City A (Easton Gelinne, Kohen Rankin, Brody Spies, Owne Hoak), 1:56.61; 2, Sioux City C (Kellen Dean, Graham Vande Vegte, Isaac Holzerland, Drake Van Meter), 2:07.62; 3, Council Bluffs A (Reilly Murphy, Ethan Schnekloth, Bradlee Zitek, Kaiden Millken), 2:17.83.

200-meter freestyle

1, Owen Hoak, SC, 2:04.33; 2, Tayden Blair, CB, 2:12.46; 3, William Lohr, SC, 2:37.52.

200-meter IM

1, James Dean, SC, 2:38.17; 2, Isaac Holzerland, SC, 2:40.78; 3, Hayden Gamble, SC, 2:42.94.

50-meter freestyle

1, Gavin Rothmeyer, AL, 27.51; 2, Kaiden Millken, AL, 27.94; 3, Joseph DeBates, SC, 28.12.

100-meter butterfly

1, Reed Adajar, SC, 1:11.20; 2, Kellen Dean, SC, 1:12.98; 3, Easton Gelinne, SC, 1:13.80.

100-meter freestyle

1, Spencer Kakacheck, SC, 1:02.33; 2, Kaiden Millken, CB, 1:02.89; 3, Joseph DeBates, SC, 1:08.10.

400-meter freestyle

1, Kellen Dean, SC, 4:39.85; 2, Tyce Dolphin, SC, 5:07.32; 3, Collin Martin, SC, 5:37.09.

200-meter freestyle relay

1, Sioux City A (Kohen Rankin, Alec McEntaffer, Hudson Vonk, Owne Hoak), 1:42.76; 2, Sioux City B (Cody Bates, Noah Winkel, Reed Adajar, Easton Gelinne), 1:48.71; 3, Council Bluffs A (Gavin Rothmeyer, Bradlee Zitek, Ethan Schnekloth, Tayden Blair), 2:00.27.

100-meter backstroke

1, James Dean, SC, 1:09.65; 2, Gavin Rothmeyer, CB, 1:11.81; 3, Tyce Dolphin, SC, 1:09.22.

100-meter breaststroke

1, Owen Hoak, SC, 1:13.94; 2, Tayden Blair, CB, 1:16.69. 3, Isaac Holzerland, SC, 1:24.35.

400-meter freestyle relay

1, Sioux City A ( Hudson Vonk, Reed Adajar, Cody Bates, Easton Gelinne) 3:58.86; 2, Sioux City B (Alec McEntaffer, Drake Van Meter, Kellen Dean, Noah Winkel), 4:11.66; 3, Council Bluffs A (Gavin Rothmeyer, Kaiden Millken, Reilly McMurphy, Tayden Blair), 4:28.31.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert