Sioux City swims past Council Bluffs for dual victory

The Council Bluffs boys high school swimming team hosted a home dual Tuesday, but it was the Sioux City Metro team that earned a 122-42 victory on Tuesday.
Listed below are results from each event.
Final team scores
Sioux City 122, Council Bluffs 42
Individual and relay results
(Top 3 in each event)
200-meter medley relay
1. Sioux City A (Easton Gelinne, Kohen Rankin, Brody Spies, Owne Hoak), 1:56.61; 2, Sioux City C (Kellen Dean, Graham Vande Vegte, Isaac Holzerland, Drake Van Meter), 2:07.62; 3, Council Bluffs A (Reilly Murphy, Ethan Schnekloth, Bradlee Zitek, Kaiden Millken), 2:17.83.
200-meter freestyle
1, Owen Hoak, SC, 2:04.33; 2, Tayden Blair, CB, 2:12.46; 3, William Lohr, SC, 2:37.52.
200-meter IM
1, James Dean, SC, 2:38.17; 2, Isaac Holzerland, SC, 2:40.78; 3, Hayden Gamble, SC, 2:42.94.
50-meter freestyle
1, Gavin Rothmeyer, AL, 27.51; 2, Kaiden Millken, AL, 27.94; 3, Joseph DeBates, SC, 28.12.
100-meter butterfly
1, Reed Adajar, SC, 1:11.20; 2, Kellen Dean, SC, 1:12.98; 3, Easton Gelinne, SC, 1:13.80.
100-meter freestyle
1, Spencer Kakacheck, SC, 1:02.33; 2, Kaiden Millken, CB, 1:02.89; 3, Joseph DeBates, SC, 1:08.10.
400-meter freestyle
1, Kellen Dean, SC, 4:39.85; 2, Tyce Dolphin, SC, 5:07.32; 3, Collin Martin, SC, 5:37.09.
200-meter freestyle relay
1, Sioux City A (Kohen Rankin, Alec McEntaffer, Hudson Vonk, Owne Hoak), 1:42.76; 2, Sioux City B (Cody Bates, Noah Winkel, Reed Adajar, Easton Gelinne), 1:48.71; 3, Council Bluffs A (Gavin Rothmeyer, Bradlee Zitek, Ethan Schnekloth, Tayden Blair), 2:00.27.
100-meter backstroke
1, James Dean, SC, 1:09.65; 2, Gavin Rothmeyer, CB, 1:11.81; 3, Tyce Dolphin, SC, 1:09.22.
100-meter breaststroke
1, Owen Hoak, SC, 1:13.94; 2, Tayden Blair, CB, 1:16.69. 3, Isaac Holzerland, SC, 1:24.35.
400-meter freestyle relay
1, Sioux City A ( Hudson Vonk, Reed Adajar, Cody Bates, Easton Gelinne) 3:58.86; 2, Sioux City B (Alec McEntaffer, Drake Van Meter, Kellen Dean, Noah Winkel), 4:11.66; 3, Council Bluffs A (Gavin Rothmeyer, Kaiden Millken, Reilly McMurphy, Tayden Blair), 4:28.31.