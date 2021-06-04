Slow start costs Falcons

St. Albert baseball head coach Duncan Patterson has mentioned that his team's slow starts could eventually come back to bite them.

That possibility became a reality in Thursday's home game against Atlantic when the Falcons gave us six-first inning runs in a 13-2 loss.

St. Albert trailed 6-1 after the first inning and only came as close as 6-2 with a single run in the third inning.

The Trojans opened the floodgates in the sixth scoring seven runs more to win via mercy rule.

Seniors Brett Klusman and Cy Patterson scored the two runs for St. Albert and Klusman, Patterson and sophomore Brendan Monahan all stole one base.

Senior Luke Hubbard pitched five innings and struck out three batters.

Patterson went 1 of 2 from the plate with an RBI, Monahan went two of three from the plate with a double and senior Jeff Miller went 1 of 2 with a double.

St. Albert played Thomas Jefferson on Friday night and will be in action next in a tournament at Carroll Kuemper on Sunday.