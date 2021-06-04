 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Slow start costs Falcons
0 comments

Slow start costs Falcons

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20210527_spo_sabaseball_6

St. Albert’s Mason Myers bunts during the second inning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer/

St. Albert baseball head coach Duncan Patterson has mentioned that his team's slow starts could eventually come back to bite them.

That possibility became a reality in Thursday's home game against Atlantic when the Falcons gave us six-first inning runs in a 13-2 loss.

St. Albert trailed 6-1 after the first inning and only came as close as 6-2 with a single run in the third inning.

The Trojans opened the floodgates in the sixth scoring seven runs more to win via mercy rule.

Seniors Brett Klusman and Cy Patterson scored the two runs for St. Albert and Klusman, Patterson and sophomore Brendan Monahan all stole one base.

Senior Luke Hubbard pitched five innings and struck out three batters.

Patterson went 1 of 2 from the plate with an RBI, Monahan went two of three from the plate with a double and senior Jeff Miller went 1 of 2 with a double.

St. Albert played Thomas Jefferson on Friday night and will be in action next in a tournament at Carroll Kuemper on Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saintes sail past Raiders
Sports News

Saintes sail past Raiders

  • Updated

St. Albert senior Makenna Shepard had no intention of letting her high-school soccer career come to an end in Tuesday’s regional semifinal aga…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert