Slow start costs Titans

Lewis Central baseball surrendered three runs in the first inning of Friday's road game at Southeast Polk and never recovered in a 4-2 loss.

The Titans scored in the top of the first before giving up the three runs. Neither team scored again until the Rams added another in the fifth.

L.C. attempted a late rally but only scored one run in the top of the seventh ending the game.

Lewis Central's opening run came when senior Jonah Pomrenke hit a leadoff single and stole second and junior JC Dermody laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Pomrenke to third allowing him to score during the next at bat.

Sophomore Ty Thomson hit a leadoff double in the seventh and scored after two groundouts.

Junior Aron Harrington finished the game with one RBI, Thompson went 2 for 3 from the plate and senior Luke Meyer tallied an RBI.

Dermody started the game on the mound, pitching four innings where he allowed three runs, only two of which were earned on three hits while striking out two batters and only walking three,

Junior Trenton Johnette pitched two innings of relief allowing one run on two hits while striking out two batters and walking none.