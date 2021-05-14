Soccer Wrap: LC continues hot streak

Lewis Central scored eight goals in the first half en route to a 10-0 victory over Carroll Kuemper on the road on Thursday night.

Junior Will Devine led the Titans offense with three goals and two assists.

The Titans scored the first goal of the game just five minutes in when Easton Adam found Devine on a through ball who made a single cut inside before placing the ball in the net.

Just one minute later L.C. scored against when Jonah Churchill received a ball in the corner where he found Colton Costello near the 18-yard line who scored.

The Titans scored against in the eighth minute when Boston Hensley took advantage of a mistake by the goalkeeper to extend the lead to 3-0.

Lewis Central kept its foot on the pedal and scored one minute later when Costello found Devin for his second goal of the game.

The lead was extended to five in the 14th minute off an own goal by Kuemper.

Three minutes later, Vince Arcuelo played a ball over to the top and Chuchhill snuck the ball past the goalkeeper on the inside post to take a 6-0 lead.