4 Reivers top #12 Warriors for eighth straight shutout win

The No. 4 Iowa Western women’s soccer team continued their dominance of this season with their eighth straight shutout win this season, this time over NJCAA Division I No. 12 Indian Hills 2-0 at home on Thursday.

The Reivers limited the Warriors to just two shots for the game while getting seven themselves. Out of those seven shots, freshman midfielder Anna Hall scored in the 17th minute off an assist from freshman forward Ririka Kamimura to get the Reivers ahead 1-0 which would be the score that would hold for the rest of the first half.

It wasn’t until the 75th minute when freshman forward Paula Boza scored with an assist to sophomore forward Ashley Medina which gave the Reivers the insurance marker and a 2-0 lead which would ultimately seal the deal for the Reivers and give them a quality win over a top-15 opponent.

“Indian Hill’s is a quality team,” Sanchez said. “From the very start of the game you knew what they wanted to do and they played heavily on the defensive side against us and it made things a little difficult, but I thought our girls did a great job of adjusting and looking for those moments to strike. We knew we were going to be able to create some chances, it was just a matter of finishing them. ”