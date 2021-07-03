In a year where three of the teams made it to at least the substate semifinal, this year’s all-city boys soccer team is once again loaded with talent.

After being the lone team to reach Cownie Park, St. Albert landed four of its players on this list. Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central each landed three players on this year’s team and Thomas Jefferson one onto the team.

This year’s year’s selections were based on the suggestions of the city coaches for both their team and their opposition. Without further ado, here is this year’s boy all-city soccer team.

Goalkeeper, Kyle Gappa, Senior, Lewis Central, Only allowed 16 goals all season; three were within the city, he recorded 12 clean sheets or shutouts and finished the year with an impressive 86.1 save percentage. He was second-team all-state in 3A and first-team unanimous all-conference.

“Gappa was also a team captain who was a brick wall back there between the pipes,” Titans coach James Driver said. “He was the best goalkeeper in the city, allowing the least amount of goals by far and having the best save percentage of all the city keepers. He also allowed 16 goals on the season which is remarkable given our strength of schedule.”