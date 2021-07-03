In a year where three of the teams made it to at least the substate semifinal, this year’s all-city boys soccer team is once again loaded with talent.
After being the lone team to reach Cownie Park, St. Albert landed four of its players on this list. Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central each landed three players on this year’s team and Thomas Jefferson one onto the team.
This year’s year’s selections were based on the suggestions of the city coaches for both their team and their opposition. Without further ado, here is this year’s boy all-city soccer team.
Goalkeeper, Kyle Gappa, Senior, Lewis Central, Only allowed 16 goals all season; three were within the city, he recorded 12 clean sheets or shutouts and finished the year with an impressive 86.1 save percentage. He was second-team all-state in 3A and first-team unanimous all-conference.
“Gappa was also a team captain who was a brick wall back there between the pipes,” Titans coach James Driver said. “He was the best goalkeeper in the city, allowing the least amount of goals by far and having the best save percentage of all the city keepers. He also allowed 16 goals on the season which is remarkable given our strength of schedule.”
Defenseman, Alex Stogdill, Senior, Abraham Lincoln, Stogdill may not have got too many shot opportunities, but he made the most of the ones he got as he scored two goals off his two shots of the season. The senior was a cornerstone to the Lynx defense helping the Lynx to three shutout wins and allowing just one goal seven times.
“Whenever we played someone who had a key scorer, he was on them,” Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill said. “He rarely got beat by anyone, and for that reason, we always put him on a guy that we knew that we needed to shut down. Overall he was probably our best defender.”
Defenseman, Luke Hubbard, Senior, St. Albert, this senior was a key leader on defense in helping the Falcons to seven shutouts throughout the season and four games with just one goal allowed.
“Luke was definitely key for us in the backfield,” Falcons coach Todd Tarbox said. “Before this year, hadn’t played defense before, so with this being his first year on the defensive side, he did a phenomenal job.”
Defenseman, Logan Larsen, Sophomore Thomas Jefferson, the Yellow Jackets saw a lot of potential with Larsen this past season and expect two big years from him after he led the team with four goals in the season and was second on the team in shots.
“Led our team this year in goals and was an offensive threat with numerous shots. We look forward to what he can do in the next couple of seasons.”
Midfielder, Gavin McIntosh, Senior, St. Albert, Gavin played a big role in the Falcon’s offense as he proved every game that he could not only find the net but find an open teammate as well. McIntosh scored 17 goals and dished out 17 assists for the season. He is an asset that will be greatly missed next season for St. Albert.
“He did a great job of creating plays and scoring the ball for us at the same time, you really can’t beat that kind of combination,” Tarbox said. “He really controlled our mid field, he kind of worked as the engine in the middle. He created a lot of chances for our other guys to score and also got rewarded by scoring a lot himself.”
Midfielder, Will Devine, Junior, Lewis Central, Devine was another team captain for Lewis Central and was named 2nd team all-state and was a first-team unanimous all-conference. Despite missing six games due to injury, he still scored 11 goals and contributed 10 assists.
“Will was a team Captain whose natural position is in the goal,” Driver said. “Devine made things happen every game by finding teammates with the penetrating pass or finishing on our setpieces.”
Midfielder, Sam Wilber, Senior, St. Albert, Working at the mid field, Sam contributed to the Falcon’s offensive and defensive success. Wilber scored 11 goals and contributed nine assists.
The Senior could absolutely boot the ball, which perhaps is why he’s moving on to play football at Benedictine College in Kansas as a kicker.
“Sam was primarily a defensive midfielder, ” Tarbox said. “He has an absolute cannon for a leg. Two assists came off of goal kicks and he could really flip the field for us quickly.”
Forward, Colton Costello, Junior, Lewis Central, Costello could do a bit of everything. He scored 18 goals and 11 assists in 20 games played. He was named first-team all-state in 3A and first-team unanimous all-conference. He was the engine and driving force behind our team.
“In my opinion, regardless of which school Colton would have attended, he was the best all-around city player this year, Driver said. “We have to take into account the fact that he played in the largest class (3A) and strength of schedule. He faced a handful of Nebraska schools such as Millard South, Elkhorn, and Papillion La Vista South where he held his own undoubtedly given our strength of schedule. To still come out with 18 goals and 11 assists is remarkable.”
Forward, Brayden Shepard, Freshman, St. Albert, Shepard as a freshman was an offensive machine. He scored 30 goals and had seven assists through the year to help the Falcons to the state tournament.
“His 30 goals tied the school record,” Tarbox said. “ He’s just got a ton of talent and he’s going to go really far with soccer. He also scored the two golden goals against Treynor. He wants the ball at his feet and usually, when we got it there, he’d put it in the back of the net. ”
Forward, Brandon Toledo, Senior, Abraham Lincoln, Toledo was always threatening to score as he led the team in total points as he found the back of the net 16 times including a couple of game-winning goals, and also had four assists to lead the Lynx offense.
“Bandon did well as a team captain this year,” Parkhill said. “He scored in a lot of big moments, and really led the guys on and off the field and played a huge part in our success on offense. He and Spencer made a great one-two punch.”
Forward: Spencer Hewitt, Senior, Abraham Lincoln, The senior was second on the team with 13 goals and led the team with seven assists. He also led the team with the most penalty shots kicked which he proved time and time again to be effective in. through the Lynx’s numerous shoot games.
“Spencer really helped us stretch our opponent’s defenses,” Parkhill said. “He had a lot of assists, a lot in which to Brandon, but Spencer was more than capable of finishing plays himself. He was a very complete player with us.”
Honorable Mentions
Defenseman, Noah Nielsen, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
Midfielder, Kiernan Day, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
Forward, Connor Vargas, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
Forward, Jonah Churchill, Junior, Lewis Central
Midfielder, Boston Hensley, Sophomore, Lewis Central
Defenseman, Easton Adams, Junior, Lewis Central
Defenseman, Connor Cerny, Senior, St. Albert
Defenseman, Keaton Barnes, Junior, St. Albert
Midfielder, Nate Kay, Junior, St. Albert
Forward, Gavin Tarbox, Junior, St. Albert
Goalkeeper, Angel Silva, Senior, Thomas Jefferson
Midfielder, Alejandro Martinez, Freshman, Thomas Jefferson
Defenseman, Erik Aguilar, Junior, Thomas Jefferson
Midfielder, Brayan Molina, Thomas Jefferson