Bates scores 11 goals in two games for red-hot Lynx

“It was one of our goals this season to become conference champs,” Miller said. “We’ve battled and I feel like we’ve really dominated the conference outside of the first game against Heelan.”

The win came on the heels of a 10-0 win against Class 1A No. 14 Underwood on Monday.

The Lynx scored their first four goals in the first half, then scored their next six in the second half to end the contest by the 69th minute. Miller said it’s always a good night when you can pull off a 10-0 win.

Bates was superb, scoring five goals to tie the school record and adding an assist to help lead the charge. After five goals Miller said Bates was looking to pass the ball around more, as she had no idea that she had tied the school record. She’d take care of the record on Tuesday.

“Liberty really had herself a game,” Miller said.

McGuire scored two goals and also had three assists for the game. Smith also netted two goals in the game. Keesee scored a goal and an assist for the Lynx. Bracker chipped in two assists for the game and Rangel also had an assist in the contest.

A.L. will host the Lynx Girls Soccer Classic on Saturday, playing West Des Moines Valley at 10 a.m. and Ankeny Centennial at 4 p.m.