Bates scores 11 goals in two games for red-hot Lynx

On Tuesday evening, the Class 3A No. 7 Abraham Lincoln girls soccer team won its 10th-straight game via an 11-2 performance over Sergeant Bluff-Luton — thanks in large part to a historic performance from freshman Liberty Bates.
The win also seals at least a share of the Missouri River Activities Conference title for the Lynx.
The freshman forward Bates, after tying the single-game record for most goals in a game with five on Monday, broke the record the next day with six against the Warriors. The previous record of five goals was set in 1998, according to Lynx head coach Robbie Miller.
“Liberty was on it in this game,” Miller said Tuesday night. “I think she scored on half her shots. She was shooting very accurate today and with some players out with injuries we asked Liberty to step in and be more aggressive on top of the offense and she’s done just that in these past two games.”
Outside of Bates’ six goals, sophomore Jazmin Martinez Rangel, senior Crystena Keesee, freshman Allison Smith, junior Paige Bracker and Tegan Tindall all scored a goal for A.L.
Keesee and sophomore Piper McGuire each had two assists. Martinez Rangel, Smith and Bracker had one assist apiece.
With the win the Lynx are now promised at least a share of the Missouri River conference title. However, the Lynx can claim it for themselves with a win against Sioux City East on May 18.
“It was one of our goals this season to become conference champs,” Miller said. “We’ve battled and I feel like we’ve really dominated the conference outside of the first game against Heelan.”
The win came on the heels of a 10-0 win against Class 1A No. 14 Underwood on Monday.
The Lynx scored their first four goals in the first half, then scored their next six in the second half to end the contest by the 69th minute. Miller said it’s always a good night when you can pull off a 10-0 win.
Bates was superb, scoring five goals to tie the school record and adding an assist to help lead the charge. After five goals Miller said Bates was looking to pass the ball around more, as she had no idea that she had tied the school record. She’d take care of the record on Tuesday.
“Liberty really had herself a game,” Miller said.
McGuire scored two goals and also had three assists for the game. Smith also netted two goals in the game. Keesee scored a goal and an assist for the Lynx. Bracker chipped in two assists for the game and Rangel also had an assist in the contest.
A.L. will host the Lynx Girls Soccer Classic on Saturday, playing West Des Moines Valley at 10 a.m. and Ankeny Centennial at 4 p.m.
Underwood will play its next game at 5 p.m. on Monday against Class 1A No. 3 Treynor.
Underwood (7-6) 0 0 --0
Abraham Lincoln 4 6 --10
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-9) 1 1 — 2
Abraham Lincoln (12-1) 6 5 — 11
Lynx lose tough one to Monarchs, then Warriors
The Abraham Lincoln boys soccer team had their win spurt halted at four games as they fell 2-1 in a game that went to penalty kicks against Denison-Schleswig on Monday evening at Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs. The Lynx lost 5-0 Tuesday night on the road at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Against Denison-Schleswig, the Lynx lost 4-2 in the penalty kick shootout.
Each team scored their lone goal in regulation in the second half. Lynx head coach Jamison Parkhill said it wasn’t his team’s night. The coach said he thought some questionable calls went against his squad, including a player receiving a red card that put the team in the difficult situation of playing a man down for the majority of the second half and both overtimes.
“I thought our boys stepped up well,” Parkhill said. “It was just one of those nights where we just weren’t finding the back of the net and we had our chances. We just didn’t have enough. Playing 100 minutes in a game like that is a very tough thing to do, so I’m very proud of the team’s effort and sticking to it. We just have to keep taking things one game at a time and work our way to our game on the 20th for a shot at sub-state.”
Goal scorers for the Lynx, including through shoot outs were seniors Alex Stogdill, Kiernan Day and Connor Vargas. Junior Connor Oliver had an assist for Stogdill’s goal in regulation time.
Against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Parkhill said his team battled without its top two scorers, but showed signs of fatigue coming off Monday’s loss.
“We were tired, you could tell in the legs,” he said. “We actually moved the ball pretty well. There were three goals we thought we could’ve done better on. You could definitely tell we were gassed. I was proud of the kids for their effort.”
The A.L. boys return to the pitch Friday at 6 p.m. at home against Glenwood.
“It’ll be a good game. I’m good friends with the Glenwood coach. It’s always a good game against them,” Parkhill said. “We hit two bumps in the road. Hopefully we can correct that and get back on track Friday and next week against Sioux City East (in the regular season finale) and in substate.”
Denison-Schleswig (8-4) 0 1 0 0 4 — 2
Abraham Lincoln 0 1 0 0 2 — 1
Abraham Lincoln (6-8) 0 0 — 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-3) 2 3 — 5
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed.