Boys Area Soccer Scores

Glenwood 2, Abraham Lincoln 0

Class 2A No. 13 Glenwood scored both of their goals in the first half to beat Abraham Lincoln on Friday night at Gale Wickersham Stadium.

Jacob Slaughter and Caden Johnson each scored a goal to lead the Rams past the Lynx. Cort Lovato Jr. and Jade Nanfito each had one assist as well.

The Rams will play at Denison-Schleswig for their final regular-season game on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The Lynx will host Sioux City East on Tuesday at Gale Wickersham Stadium at 5:30 p.m. to close the regular season.

Glenwood (12-2) 2 0 – 2

Abraham Lincoln (4-12) 0 0 – 0

Harlan 1, St. Albert 0

A first-half goal from the Cyclones proved to be the deciding play as the Falcons couldn’t find the net themselves on Friday evening at the YMCA fields in Council Bluffs.

The Falcons will play their final regular-season game on Monday when they host Lewis Central at the YMCA Fields at 6 p.m.

Harlan (9-7) 1 0 – 1

St. Albert (6-9) 0 0 – 0

Tri-Center 7, Missouri Valley 0

The Trojans celebrated senior day after beating Missouri Valley for the second time this season at Neola City Park on Friday.

Peyton Miles scored a pair for the Trojans and Ethan Flaharty, Tanner Nelson, Holden Skow, Michael Denning, and Jaxyn Valadez all scored goals for Tri-Center.

The Trojans will play their final regular-season game on Monday when they host Riverside for a 5:30 p.m. game.

Missouri Valley (1-12) – 0

Tri-Center (4-9) – 7

AHSTW 4, Underwood 2

Raydden Grobe scored a hat trick for the Vikings and Brayden Lund found the back of the net once to lead the Vikings past Underwood On Friday in Underwood.

AHSTW (9-4) 2 2 – 4

Underwood (7-5) 1 1 – 2

Nodaway Valley/ WCV 4, Treynor 3 (2OT)

Class 1A No. 2 Treynor fell in double overtime to Class 1A No. 12 Nodaway Valley/ WCV to receive just their second loss of the season.

Thomas Schwartz led the Cardinal with two goals in the game and Brock Poland scored the other goal. Andrew Kellar, Tyler Reelfs, and Sam Burmeister all had assists for Treynor as well.

Treynor will now wait and see who they will play in the first round of the postseason which will be against the winner of Tri-Center and Atlantic on Thursday in Treynor at 6:30 p.m.

Treynor (14-2) 1 2 0 0 – 3

NV/WCV (12-1) 0 3 0 1 – 4