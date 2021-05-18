Boys soccer: Big second half lifts Titans past Falcons to win city title

With the win, the Titans finished Hawkeye 10 conference play with a 7-0 record to win the conference and closed the regular season with a record of 13-4 and now look forward to trying to make a postseason run.

“Two of our short-term goals were to win in the city and win the conference,” Driver said. “Obviously, we’ve accomplished those. Now we’re moving on to the big picture, which is making our way to the state tournament to have a chance at winning state.”

The Titans will host Thomas Jefferson (1-15) in the postseason first round at 6:30 p.m. on May 20 in Titan Stadium. The Titans defeated the Yellow Jackets 8-0 back on April 23.

“We’re not going to take this game lightly,” Driver said. “They’ve had a rough season, but their record does not indicate the kind of team they are. They’re going to come prepared and ready to go and fight to the finish. It’s win or go home now so we just have to take things one game at a time.”

The Falcons, after playing Logan Magnolia on Tuesday, will host Tri-Center (3-11) at 5 p.m. on May 20 in the Class 1A first round. The Falcons topped the Trojans 6-0 in their previous meeting back on April 26, but will not be overlooking them as they look to take full advantage of their home field advantage through the substate bracket.