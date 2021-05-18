Boys soccer: Big second half lifts Titans past Falcons to win city title

The Lewis Central boys soccer team topped Class 1A No. 7 St. Albert 4-1 on Monday at Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs.
After both teams played a scoreless first half, Lewis Central broke through in the second half for four goals to defeat its inner-city foe finish a clinch the city title with a regular season sweep of Council Bluffs schools.
Goal scorers for the Titans included sophomore Boston Hensley, junior Jonah Churchill and junior Michael Kern, who all scored once. Junior Will Devine also scored a goal and had two assists, while junior Colton Costello contributed an assist as well.
“We just weren’t really awake in the first half,” Driver said. “St Albert did a good job defensively in the first half too. We just talked about some ways on how to break down their defense at the break and it really just boiled down to us finishing our opportunities.”
The lone Falcon goal was scored by freshman Brayden Shepard. Though it was a rough day offensively, coach Todd Tarbox and the Falcons look at this game as a test for the postseason.
“We want to be in these big games at this time of the year,” Tarbox said. “Games like this will only help prepare us for substate, win or lose. The game didn’t go as we wanted it to, but we gave up a few set piece goals off a corner and a free kick. Hats off to them because they are a great team but we also had our chances, we just didn’t capitalize on them enough. “
With the win, the Titans finished Hawkeye 10 conference play with a 7-0 record to win the conference and closed the regular season with a record of 13-4 and now look forward to trying to make a postseason run.
“Two of our short-term goals were to win in the city and win the conference,” Driver said. “Obviously, we’ve accomplished those. Now we’re moving on to the big picture, which is making our way to the state tournament to have a chance at winning state.”
The Titans will host Thomas Jefferson (1-15) in the postseason first round at 6:30 p.m. on May 20 in Titan Stadium. The Titans defeated the Yellow Jackets 8-0 back on April 23.
“We’re not going to take this game lightly,” Driver said. “They’ve had a rough season, but their record does not indicate the kind of team they are. They’re going to come prepared and ready to go and fight to the finish. It’s win or go home now so we just have to take things one game at a time.”
The Falcons, after playing Logan Magnolia on Tuesday, will host Tri-Center (3-11) at 5 p.m. on May 20 in the Class 1A first round. The Falcons topped the Trojans 6-0 in their previous meeting back on April 26, but will not be overlooking them as they look to take full advantage of their home field advantage through the substate bracket.
“Having substate run through our field is huge for us,” Tarbox said. “Just having the comfort of knowing we don’t have to travel, we’ll play at home. We just got to get the job done, not take anything for granted and hopefully get on a win streak again.”