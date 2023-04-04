The Treynor Cardinals handed Tri-Center its first defeat on a windy Tuesday evening at the Treynor Athletic Complex by a score of 5-0.

The Cardinals dominated the time of possession and the shots on goal despite a strong wind. The Cards scored two with the wind and three more against it to improve to 2-0 in the young season.

“We’re very happy with the outcome of this game,” Cardinals coach Jason McIntosh said. “We started a little slow in that first half. We did have a big wind at our back, which you’d think would be an advantage, but we just didn’t settle in as well as we could have. Once we got into the second half we calmed down, possessed the ball probably 75-80% of the time and that’s when things really worked in our favor.”

Brock Poland broke the scoreless tie in the 12th minute to put Treynor up 1-0. Soon after, Danny Kinsella scored his first goal of the night which made the score 2-0 at halftime.

Kinsella would score two more goals in the second half for a hat trick, with his first goal occurring in the 48th minute and his third in the 66th minute. Mason Yochum capped off the scoring with a 77th-minute goal to complete the 5-0 sweep over the previously unbeaten Trojans.

“I think in the first half we were trying to force it too much and push it through to the forwards,” Kinsella said. “In the second half, we really worked on connecting and playing more as a team rather than just playing things solo.”

Despite missing some pieces to other activities, the Cardinals still were pleased with their offense. While some teams may struggle against the wind, the Cardinals against the wind found a way to settle their offense and put the game out of reach.

“We made a few changes at halftime and moved a few guys around,” McIntosh said. “We put Danny in the middle of the field and got him a lot more involved. He got two more goals and then Mason got one and those changes really made a difference. Our defense was solid and they kept the zero on the board and made sure we didn’t get threatened too much.”

“This win is another step to our process,” Kinsella said. “Our biggest goal is to go undefeated all the way to a state title. This is another step and we look to keep things rolling.”

Treynor will look to keep their momentum going on Monday when they travel to Underwood for a 5 p.m. game. Tri-Center will look to rebound on Thursday with a game at Atlantic at 4:30 p.m.

Tri-Center (3-1) 0 0 – 0

Treynor (2-0) 2 3 – 5