BOYS SOCCER: Cardinals escape Cyclones in overtime

Treynor boys soccer earned a come from behind 2-1 road win on a chilly Thursday evening against Harlan at Merrill Field.

The Cyclones were the first to get on to the scoreboard with a first-half goal, but the Cardinals found the equalizer in the 65th minute as Danny Kinsella found the back of the net. The 1-1 tie would hold for the final 15 minutes of regulation thus forcing these teams into overtime.

Three minutes into the overtime, senior Thomas Schwartz scored the game-winner to give the Cardinals a win to start the season.

“It was a very tough battle with a Harlan team that is always physical and fast,” Treynor coach Jason McIntosh said. “Our boys grew a lot in one game to fight back and battle for the win.

“I was also very pleased with the play of defenders (sophomore) Ryder Davidson and freshman Jaret McIntosh. Tyler Reelfs and Brock Poland both played great to help contribute to the offensive side of the ball.”

Treynor will be back in action on Saturday when they go to the Perry tournament. They are scheduled to play Des Moines North at 10:30 a.m. and Des Moines Hoover at noon.

Harlan (0-1) 1 0 0 -- 1

Treynor (1-0) 0 1 1 -- 2