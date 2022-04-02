BOYS SOCCER: Cardinals split games in Perry

Treynor’s boys soccer team won one and lost one at Saturday’s Perry Tournament.

The Cardinals began the day with a solid 3-2 win over Des Moines North after the contest went to penalty shots to decide a winner.

Thomas Schwartz and Alan Young were the goal scorers for the Cardinals in their victory over the Polar Bears, while Owen Mieska chipped in an assist.

Game two was not as kind to the Cardinals as they fell to Des Moines Hoover 5-0 in their second and final game of the tournament. While the Cardinals would have liked to get two wins, Coach Jason McIntosh was still very pleased to take a split considering the competition.

“This is a big split for us,” McIntosh said. “With two wins now against bigger schools and a loss to a top 10 3A school in Hoover, I really like how we’ve started this season.”

The Cardinals will return to the field on Monday when they go to Tri-Center for their first Western Iowa Conference game of the season. The game will be played at Neola City Park at 6:30 p.m.

Treynor (2-0) 1 1 0 0 1 – 3

Des Moines North (0-1) 1 1 0 0 0 – 2

Treynor (2-1) – 0

Des Moines Hoover (2-0) – 5