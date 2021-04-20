Boys soccer: Hensley scores in double overtime to give Titans win

Lewis Central's Boston Hensley scored in the ##th minute to give the Titans a thrilling 1-0 double overtime victory at Papillion-La Vista South.

Hensley's goal came on a through ball from teammate Colton Costello, and the shot hit the cross bar on its way into the goal.

With the game in Nebraska, Hensley's wasn't a game-ending golden goal. After the score the Titans were able to hold on during the remainder of the second overtime to secure the victory.

"It was a good win. A good win for our program tonight," L.C. head coach James Driver said of the Monday night road win. "That’s probably the best team we’ve played all year, without a doubt."

Driver said his team was able to disrupt Papio South's game plan and offensive flow on the way to holding the team scoreless.

"Tonight it all came together, in terms of our tactics and our vision on how we want to play together as a team on defense and transitioning into offense," he said.

Driver said it was good to play a team on the Nebraska side of the river to "see where we measure up."

"It's nice for us to get some competitive teams across the river," the coach said. "My hat's off to the other team, they played extremely well."