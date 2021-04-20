 Skip to main content
Boys soccer: Hensley scores in double overtime to give Titans win
20210409_spo_lcsoccer_3 (copy)

Abraham Lincoln’s Noah Nielsen (17) defends as Lewis Central’s Boston Hensley (6) brings the ball upfield during the second half on Thursday, April 8.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Lewis Central’s Boston Hensley scored with just five minutes and 28 seconds left in the second overtime period to give the Titans a thrilling 1-0 double overtime victory at Papillion-La Vista South.

Hensley’s goal came on a through ball from teammate Colton Costello, and the shot hit the cross bar on its way into the goal.

With the game in Nebraska, Hensley’s wasn’t a game-ending golden goal. After the score the Titans were able to hold on during the remainder of the second overtime to secure the victory.

“It was a good win. A good win for our program tonight,” L.C. head coach James Driver said of the Monday night road win. “That’s probably the best team we’ve played all year, without a doubt.”

Driver said his team was able to disrupt Papio South’s game plan and offensive flow on the way to holding the team scoreless.

“Tonight it all came together, in terms of our tactics and our vision on how we want to play together as a team on defense and transitioning into offense,” he said.

Driver said it was good to play a team on the Nebraska side of the river to “see where we measure up.”

“It’s nice for us to get some competitive teams across the river,” the coach said. “My hat’s off to the other team, they played extremely well.”

The win moves the Titans to 5-3 on the year. They’ll take on Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. Friday at Titan Stadium.

Lewis Central (5-3) 0 0 0 1 — 1

Papillion-La Vista South 0 0 0 0 — 0

Tags

