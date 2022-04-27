 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS SOCCER: Lynx inch by Yellow Jackets

AL Logo

Abraham Lincoln logo

The Abraham Lincoln boys soccer team with the wind got a second-half offensive spark that led to two goals which led the Lynx to the 2-0 win over Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham Stadium on Tuesday night.

Five minutes into the second half, Brian Ledesma kicked in the ice breaker to put the Lynx up 1-0 in the 45th minute. Kiel Sanchez then scored his first goal of the season and the Lynx’s second and final goal of the game in the 56th minute.

While some superb goalkeeping from Anthony Silva and tenacious defense from the Yellow Jackets prevented any further damage, T.J.’s offense could create enough opportunities to close the gap and make the comeback.

Abraham Lincoln will play their next game on Friday when they host Class 1A No. 6 Treynor at 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson will play at Underwood on Thursday at 7 p.m. for its next contest.

Abraham Lincoln (2-7) 0 2 – 2

Thomas Jefferson (1-5) 0 0 – 0

