BOYS SOCCER: Lynx shutdown Falcons for first win

St. Albert and Abraham Lincoln boys soccer faced off in a city showdown at Gale Wickersham Stadium on Friday night.

The 30-mph wind gusts pushed the ball all over the field except into the goal. That was until the game went into shootouts. The Lynx scored on three of their four shots while keeping all Falcon’s shots out to earn their first win of the season.

“Whoever had the wind definitely had the advantage here,” Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill said. “I think when we had it we kept overshooting our guys and never really fully adjusted with the win, but we definitely had our share of chances, especially with the wind.”

While the Lynx had several opportunities themself, the Falcons used the wind to keep the ball near the Lynx goal for most of the first half, but could never find the back of the net.

The Lynx would then have their turn with the wind, but like the Falcons the Lynx were unable to find the net. So the two squads went into overtime and after two 10-minute overtime periods, the Falcons and Lynx entered shootouts.

After keeping the Falcon’s offense in check for 100 minutes of game time, Lynx sophomore goalkeeper Carlos Andrade felt confident as the team entered shootouts.

“We’re a very young team, but that’s never an excuse,” Andrade said. “We talked about controlling the ball and just being better defensively and today our defense really held up and we did what we had to do.”

Makosa Jones got the first shot of the shootout and put it away on the lower right side of the goal. Andrade then batted Falcons senior Gavin Tarbox’s shot away to keep the Lynx in front.

Both teams got a stop in the second round of shootouts. However, Brian Ledesma snuck one by to put the Lynx up 2-0 and after the Falcon’s third shot missed over the crossbar, then Konnor Parrott kicked in the game-winning goal.

“Hats off to St. Albert, they played a heck of a game given these conditions,” Parkhill said. “It’s good to finally get into the win column. It may have been on PKs but we’ll take it and hopefully, this will kickstart our season for the rest of the year.”

After seeing Jones knock in the first goal, Andrade knew that the rest was up to him, and he stepped up to keep the Falcons out of the goal.

“Going into the shootout I was very confident,” Andrade said. “This is one of the main things I practice on and it’s one of the things I do best and I tried to intimidate them a bit and I guess it worked.”

Abraham Lincoln will look to clinch win number two when they host Bellevue East on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex for the Border Battle tournament. The Lynx will also play Millard North on Saturday at 4:45 p.m.

The Falcons will look to bounce back when they host Tri-Center at the YMCA Fields at 6:30 p.m.

St. Albert (2-3) 0 0 0 0 0 –0

Abraham Lincoln (1-5) 0 0 0 0 3 –1