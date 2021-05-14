Boys soccer postseason brackets released

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the boys soccer substate brackets Thursday afternoon.

In Class 1A St. Albert is the only area team to have earned home field advantage through the substate 8 tournament. The No. 1 Falcons will play their first game against No. 8 Tri-Center. Other area teams within the substate 8 bracket will be No. 4 Underwood who will host the Vikings of No. 5 AHSTW, the winner of the game will play the winner of the Falcons and Trojans contest.

Also in the 1A substate 8 bracket No. 2 Treynor will host No. 7 Logan-Magnolia and No. 3 Riverside will host the No. 6 Missouri Valley Big Reds. All of these four games will be played on May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

In class 2A, Glenwood earned the No. 4 seed in the 2A substate 8 bracket. The Rams will start their run by hosting the No. 5 seed, Carroll Tigers. Winner of the game will hit the road to play the No. 1 ADM Tigers in Adel. Glenwood and Carrol will also play on May 20 at 4:30 p.m.

In Class 3A, Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln all will compete in the substate 1 bracket. Match-up wise, No. 4 Abraham Lincoln will host No. 5 Sioux City East on May 20 at 6:30 p.m. The Winner of that contest will play at No. 1 Sioux City West on May 24.

Also in 3As substate 1 bracket, No .3 Lewis Central will host No. 6 Thomas Jefferson on May 20 at 6:30 p.m. The winner of that game will also head to Sioux City on May 24 to take on No. 2 Sioux City North.