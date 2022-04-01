BOYS SOCCER: Rams win over Warriors

The Glenwood boys soccer team won their first game of the season on the road against Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-1 on Thursday.

The Rams started off hot as they scored four goals in the first half. However, the Warriors kept themselves within striking distance by scoring a goal as well. Nonetheless, Glenwood held a comfortable 4-1 lead at the half.

The Ram's defense kept the Warriors in check through the second half and added two more goals before the game ended.

“They did a great job today and our play rate was high,” Rams coach Cort Lavato said. “We were moving the ball around quite a bit which was great. We got a few things defensively to fix, need to improve on communication, but they’re all very fixable things. But, everyone played well for our first game. It was a fun first match.”

Caden Johnson and Adam Severn each scored two goals for the Rams. Jack McMullen and Cameron King each scored one goal for the Rams.

Glenwood will return to the field on Monday when they play Harlan at Morrison Stadium in Omaha at 7:45 p.m.