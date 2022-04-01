 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BOYS SOCCER: Rams win over Warriors

  • 0
Glenwood Logo.jpg

Glenwood Rams

The Glenwood boys soccer team won their first game of the season on the road against Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-1 on Thursday. 

The Rams started off hot as they scored four goals in the first half. However, the Warriors kept themselves within striking distance by scoring a goal as well. Nonetheless, Glenwood held a comfortable 4-1 lead at the half.

The Ram's defense kept the Warriors in check through the second half and added two more goals before the game ended.

“They did a great job today and our play rate was high,” Rams coach Cort Lavato said. “We were moving the ball around quite a bit which was great. We got a few things defensively to fix, need to improve on communication, but they’re all very fixable things. But, everyone played well for our first game. It was a fun first match.”

Caden Johnson and Adam Severn each scored two goals for the Rams. Jack McMullen and Cameron King each scored one goal for the Rams.

Glenwood will return to the field on Monday when they play Harlan at Morrison Stadium in Omaha at 7:45 p.m.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert