BOYS SOCCER: Scoreless second half sinks Yellow Jackets

The Thomas Jefferson boys soccer team couldn’t finish some second-half opportunities with the wind, but still showed plenty of promise in its 6-3 season-opening loss to LeMars at Gale Wickersham Stadium on Tuesday.

“In the first half we saw a lot of awesome things,” T.J. head coach Carlos Silva said. “We’ve been working on a couple of plays and they worked pretty well in the first half. We still got plenty of chances in the second half, the only difference was, we just couldn’t finish off our opportunities.”

The offenses lit up the scoreboard in the first half. The Bulldogs were the first to strike with a goal in the sixth minute. The Yellow Jackets answered back in the 11th minute as Javier Aguliar scored off a corner kick play.

The Bulldogs would then score the next two goals to take a 3-1 lead by the 28th minute of the game. However, the Yellow Jackets rallied back with two goals from Francisco Renteria in the 29th and the 36th minute to tie the game at 3-3, which is how the score remained through the rest of the first half.

Despite being against the wind, the Bulldogs knocked in three second-half goals while holding the Yellow Jackets scoreless to spoil the Yellow Jacket’s season opener.

While the Jackets proved they’ve come a long way from last season, Silva says this game also shows there’s plenty of work to be done. But this is still a good start.

“This shows some promise for this year,” Silva said. “We knew with a lot of our guys and leading scorers returning and with a talented freshmen class, things are going to be much better. Therefore I think the goals are going to come, but we still need to fix a couple of things and in giving up six goals, obviously, there’s room for defensive improvement.

"We moved some guys around and that put some guys in some new spots, but first game jitters I’m sure was part of it tonight, but we’ll make some adjustments and get it fixed.”

Thomas Jefferson will play again on Thursday when they travel to Glenwood. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.

LeMars (1-0) 3 3 – 6

Thomas Jefferson (0-1) 3 0 – 3