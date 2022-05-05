BOYS SOCCER: Titans edge Lynx

Class 2A No. 4 Lewis Central boys soccer scored quickly and then held on to shut out city foe Abraham Lincoln 3-0 on a chilly Thursday night at Titan Stadium.

“Any game against a city team is always tough,” L.C. head coach James Driver said. “We play each other hard, bragging rights are on the line. One of the short-term goals for us coaches is to be the city champs, so we knew regardless that A.L., despite what their record is, was going to come in prepared and be ready to play us tough.

“We knew we had to come out on the front foot and we did, which helped us settle things in and that helped us really control the game from start to finish.”

The Titans struck first and quickly as Colton Costello netted a fourth-minute goal off an assist from Brayden Shephard to go up 1-0. The Titans tucked in an insurance goal in the 37th minute as Jonathan Barradas scored his third goal of the season.

“That second goal gave us the push we needed,” Barradas said. “It feels great. Scoring a goal and pushing the team to finish strong when we needed a play.”

“It’s great to beat them,” Shepard said “Coach was reminding us of our short-term goals and how we want to win the city.”

Shepard talked about playing his first home varsity game for the Titans since transferring to Lewis Central.

“It was an amazing feeling,” Shepard said. “Showing up, being in the locker room with all the guys, and talking tactics while warming up. It’s like a moment of euphoria.”

The second half was mostly quiet up until the 74th minute when Dylan Voudry knocked it in to put the Titans up 3-0. The Titans kept the Lynx’s opportunities to a minimum thus hanging on for their fourth-straight win.

On the other side, a few errors from the Lynx’s defense led to L.C.’s three goals which proved frustrating to Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill.

“The three goals that we gave up were just (lack of) effort,” Parkhill said. “The first was just us ball watching, and it got behind us. The second one was us not clearing the ball the first time and they get a deflection and hit it from the far corner. The third one is just the same old same old, on set pieces we just haven’t followed our man and a goal happened again. It just comes down to effort right now. We came out flat and LC made us pay for it.”

The Lynx will face Denison-Schleswig in Denison on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Lewis Central will look to keep its winning way going as they will head to the Blue Jay Invite on Saturday to face Bondurant-Farrar and Iowa City West, in that order.

Abraham Lincoln (3-10) 0 0 -- 0

Lewis Central (8-2) 2 1 -- 3