Boys soccer: Titans edge past past Rams in overtime

After two halves of scoreless soccer, Lewis Central had a breakthrough in overtime to earn their second Hawkeye Ten win by a score of 1-0 at Glenwood on Monday.

The lone goal was scored by sophomore Boston Hensley in the 85th minute, five minutes into the first overtime. After facing a hungry Rams team, Titan coach James Driver said he proud his team found a way to win.

“It was a good team win overall,” Driver said. “This was another grind it out, gritty win. We’ve had a lot of games in rapid fire over these past two weeks. We’ve been having just one day off from each game or a tournament at times. It’s nice to get the win and now have some time for the guys to rest and recover.”

Overall on the season, after two one-goal defeats against a pair of Nebraska school’s, Lewis Central improves to 4-2 on the year and 2-0 in the Hawkeye Ten.

With the loss, Glenwood has dropped three straight and is 1-4 overall after their first Hawkeye Ten match. While the record may indicate a slow start for the Rams, Driver promises the rest of the conference that record is very deceiving and that Glenwood coach Cort Lovato will continue to improve the Rams.