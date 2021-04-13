Boys soccer: Titans edge past past Rams in overtime

After two halves of scoreless soccer, Lewis Central had a breakthrough in overtime to earn their second Hawkeye Ten win by a score of 1-0 at Glenwood on Monday.
The lone goal was scored by sophomore Boston Hensley in the 85th minute, five minutes into the first overtime. After facing a hungry Rams team, Titan coach James Driver said he proud his team found a way to win.
“It was a good team win overall,” Driver said. “This was another grind it out, gritty win. We’ve had a lot of games in rapid fire over these past two weeks. We’ve been having just one day off from each game or a tournament at times. It’s nice to get the win and now have some time for the guys to rest and recover.”
Overall on the season, after two one-goal defeats against a pair of Nebraska school’s, Lewis Central improves to 4-2 on the year and 2-0 in the Hawkeye Ten.
With the loss, Glenwood has dropped three straight and is 1-4 overall after their first Hawkeye Ten match. While the record may indicate a slow start for the Rams, Driver promises the rest of the conference that record is very deceiving and that Glenwood coach Cort Lovato will continue to improve the Rams.
“Their record definitely does not reflect the quality of their team,” Driver said. “My hat is off to Glenwood, they played us tough. They matched our physicality, mentality and technicality. So my hat is off to them, they played a great game, they just happened to be on the wrong side of the outcome.”
Nonetheless, the Rams have failed to score a goal in their last three games. Lovato said he’s not worried about that stat as competition like Southeast Polk and Lewis Central here will only improve the team. Lovato said the Rams are just a couple breaks away from having a different outcome in a couple past games.
“We knew that the front part of our schedule was going to be tough,” Lovato said. “We’ve made some adjustments, but some of our guys who played on the back side of the field in their earlier years are now playing as our strikers and they’re still adjusting to that.
“At this point I’m not about our goal scorers, because I know it’s going to happen for them. We’re going to break through, we just need a bounce to go our way and then I think the gates will open for us.”
The Titans have now won five consecutive meetings with Glenwood.
Lewis Central will play next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Sioux City North. Glenwood will play Harlan (0-5) at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Lewis Central (4-2, 2-0) 0 0 1 — 1
Glenwood (1-4, 0-1) 0 0 0 — 1