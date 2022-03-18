BOYS SOCCER: Titans ready for challenging season

After falling short of its state tournament goal last season, the Lewis Central boys soccer team begins practices with some extra motivation.

While the memory of last year’s substate final still stings, head coach James Driver and the Titans are determined to prove that moment did not define that season as they pursue some unfinished business in 2022.

“It’s definitely something I’d like to forget, but that loss was heartbreaking and will forever be in the back of my mind,” Driver said. “The result left a sour taste in our mouth, so without a doubt, it will be used as motivation throughout the season. It’s not fair to the guys to define last season by just that game as I feel our season was still a success.

“What’s important is that we learn from it moving forward to avoid finding ourselves in a similar outcome. In order for our program to continue to grow, we must not dwell on the past but instead focus on the present and future. It’s an exciting time to be a Titan soccer player.”

Lewis Central will face plenty of tests such as they will face all three city opponents in Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert and Abraham Lincoln. In addition to an always challenging Hawkeye 10 conference and non-conference opponents like Sioux City East and Indianola.

“It’s going to be tough, there are a lot of talented teams we will be playing this year,” Driver said. “I have confidence in my guys and the coaching staff so I think we will be up for the challenge. Each season brings excitement with new players and returning players. I tell the guys each year to embrace the journey while focusing on making the most of each opportunity provided to continue to improve and develop individually as a player as well as collectively as a program.

“I like to use words like competitive, fun, enjoyment, hard work and successful to describe the environment our program provides our players each season. I’m looking forward to a fun-filled season backed by our passionate Titan fans, our lively student section, and our beloved El Si Locos.”

Some internal challenges for L.C. will be to find some replacements for a successful senior class from last year, including goalkeeper Kyle Gappa. However, the Titans still return an exciting core and are equally excited about their newcomers.

“We have a great core of players returning from last year, in addition to a solid freshman class plus a few new faces,” Driver said. “The majority of guys have been putting in the work all offseason and it definitely shows these first few days of training. I can say since the start of the season, every single guy out for soccer is stepping up and working extremely hard.

“Don’t get me wrong we still have our work cut out for us, but I am proud of the way the guys have responded thus far. I’m expecting strong leadership and contributions all over the field from a handful of returning players: Will Devine, Colton Costello, Jonah Churchill, Easton Adams, Jonathan Barradas, Gaige Tripp, Cody Merrill, and Mikey Kern.”

Lewis Central will also bring in some new faces to give an added boost.

“Sophomore Brayden Shepard is a new addition this year, and I’m looking forward to his contributions to our program as well as returning junior Boston Hensley and sophomores London Mcsorley and Dylan Voudry. A few other guys returning who will be in the mix based on last year are Hayden Phippen, Adam Miller, and Lucas McDaniel. With who we brought back and our freshman class, It’s definitely going to be a competitive year in terms of rostering, but that’s a good problem to have.”

Shepard transferred from St. Albert.

This core and its newcomers believe they have what it takes to do some damage this season and get back to the biggest stage in Iowa high school soccer.

“Each player has individual goals,” Driver said. “Our team goals remain pretty consistent from year to year. We have goals for each individual game, but from a broader perspective, some short-term goals are: winning city and conference. Our long-term goals are: making the state tournament and winning another state title.”

Lewis Central will scrimmage against Underwood at Titan Stadium on March 24 at 4:30 p.m. The Titan’s first game is scheduled for March 29 against Indianola at Titan Stadium at 7 p.m.