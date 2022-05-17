BOYS SOCCER: Tri-Center wins Trojan war over Atlantic

A second-half goal pushed Tri-Center boys soccer past Atlantic in Tuesday’s Class 1A play-in game at Neola City Park.

“I was really happy with how many shots we had on goal in the first half,” Tri-Center coach Kelly Daughenbaugh said. “We did well to keep the ball on their side of the field in the first half and got a little lucky and got the one goal, but sometimes all you need is one.”

Despite numerous chances, Tri-Center and Atlantic could not find the back of the net in the first half. While T.C. dominated the shots on goal count it wasn’t until the 62nd minute when Jaxyn Valadez kicked a ball at the net. The ball deflected off an Atlantic defender’s foot and then made its way into the net.

“We only needed one and we got one,” Valadez said. “I’m really happy we did get one, they were playing very aggressively and they were very tough and kept us in control enough. But, we were fortunate enough to get a good bounce and knock one in.”

After knocking the goal, Tri-Center kept the ball in their possession for the majority of the contest to limit Atlantic’s chances around the goal to close out the game and win the play-in game to advance to the first-round game.

T.C. will now prepare for a tough battle against Class 1A No. 11 Treynor on Thursday. Tri-Center faced and lost to Treynor 9-0 in its second regular-season game of the year. Despite the early loss, T.C. looks forward to taking another shot at the Cardinals.

“Treynor is a very good team,” Daughenbaugh said. “They have solid players all across their roster. We’re going to give them our best and just go out and have some fun.”

The Trojans and Cardinals will play in Treynor on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Atlantic (2-13) 0 0 – 0

Tri-Center (6-9) 0 1 – 1