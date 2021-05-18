Boys soccer: Yellow Jackets fall in back-to-back games

It’s been a busy past two days for the Thomas Jefferson boys soccer, with games Monday and Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets fell at Sioux City North 10-0 in what was the final regular season game of the year.
“Overall it was just about our energy,” Yellow Jackets coach Carlos Silva said. “It wasn’t the same as the night before and tired legs I’m sure played a part and a very good and organized Sioux City North team took advantage of our slow start and took it to us.”
The Yellow Jackets on the day before celebrated senior day, where they recognized the team’s four senior players and were looking to send them out on a high note.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be as Missouri Valley defeated the TJ 3-0 on Monday evening at Wickersham Stadium.
The Big Reds scored two in the first half and one in the second half to defeat the Yellow Jackets in their final home game of the season.
“Sadly, we weren’t able to send out our seniors with the outcome they wanted,” Silva said. “We out shot them big, it just was another one of those night where things just did not bounce our way. But I told the kids I was very proud of them, they’re playing the way we’ve been telling them how to play and we were looking good, but we just couldn’t put a shot away.”
After these two games the Jackets will have a day to prepare for their first round substrate contest with Lewis Central on Thursday.
“Lewis Central is a very good team,” Silva said. “Obviously we already played them and in that first time I thought we did very well defensively until we made some mistakes that shot ourselves in the foot. Thankfully, we should have a couple of guys that weren’t able to play the first time around playing this time and hopefully that will help us capitalize on some opportunities that we get.”
The Yellow Jackets and Titans will play at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs.
Missouri Valley (6-8) 2 1 --3
Thomas Jefferson 0 0 --0
Thomas Jefferson (1-16) 0 0 --0
Sioux City North (12-4) 8 2 --10