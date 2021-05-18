Boys soccer: Yellow Jackets fall in back-to-back games

It’s been a busy past two days for the Thomas Jefferson boys soccer, with games Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets fell at Sioux City North 10-0 in what was the final regular season game of the year.

“Overall it was just about our energy,” Yellow Jackets coach Carlos Silva said. “It wasn’t the same as the night before and tired legs I’m sure played a part and a very good and organized Sioux City North team took advantage of our slow start and took it to us.”

The Yellow Jackets on the day before celebrated senior day, where they recognized the team’s four senior players and were looking to send them out on a high note.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be as Missouri Valley defeated the TJ 3-0 on Monday evening at Wickersham Stadium.

The Big Reds scored two in the first half and one in the second half to defeat the Yellow Jackets in their final home game of the season.