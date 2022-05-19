 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys Substate Soccer wrap-up, Cardinals, Rams and Vikings advance

  • Updated
  • 0

Treynor 7, Tri-Center 0

Class 1A No. 11 Treynor defeated Western Iowa Conference foe Tri-Center for the second time this season, this time to advance to the Class 1A Substate 8 semifinal.

The Cardinals netted four goals in the first half to put themselves in the driver’s seat and then put away three more in the second half to run away with the win and start substate play with an authoritative win.

Leading the scoring for the Cardinals was Danny Kinsella who scored two goals for the Cards. Brock Poland, Carl Swalwell, Sam Burmeister, Thomas Schwartz, and Owen Mieska all scored one goal each for the Cardinals.

Mason Yochum led Treynor with two assists and Kinsella, Swalwell, Burmeister, Ryder Davidson, Gunner Larsen, Tyler Rellfs, and Andrew Kellar all contributed one assist.

The Cardinals move on to face AHSTW in the substate semifinal on Monday which will take place in Treynor at 6:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Tri-Center (6-10) 0 0 – 0

Treynor (15-2) 4 3 – 7

Glenwood 10, Carroll 0

Class 2A No. 9 Glenwood made short work of its first Class 2A substate 8 test  on Thursday night against Carroll in Glenwood.

The Rams came out hot and scored eight goals in the first half to put themselves in full control of the game.

Glenwood would score two more in the second to invoke the mercy rule and make a statement win in their first postseason contest.

The Rams will move onto the substate semifinal, where they will host Winterset on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Carroll (3-13) 0 0 – 0

Glenwood (14-2) 8 2 – 10

AHSTW 1, Riverside 0

The Vikings will advance to the Class 1A substate 8 semifinal after Riverside forfeited the match on Thursday morning. AHSTW will play Treynor on Monday in the semifinal round in Treynor at 6:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Falcons escape Eagles

After watching Underwood rally from a 3-1 deficit to force overtime, Gabriel Barajas deflected a throw-in from Keaton Barnes into the net in t…

Titans shutout Crusaders

Titans shutout Crusaders

Class 2A No. 4 Lewis Central earned an impressive 4-0 road win over Class 2A No. 10 Sioux City Heelan on Saturday in Sioux City.

BOYS SOCCER: Titans edge Lynx

BOYS SOCCER: Titans edge Lynx

Class 2A No. 4 Lewis Central boys soccer scored quickly and then held on to shut out city foe Abraham Lincoln 3-0 on a chilly Thursday night a…

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert