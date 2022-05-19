Boys Substate Soccer wrap-up, Cardinals, Rams and Vikings advance

Treynor 7, Tri-Center 0

Class 1A No. 11 Treynor defeated Western Iowa Conference foe Tri-Center for the second time this season, this time to advance to the Class 1A Substate 8 semifinal.

The Cardinals netted four goals in the first half to put themselves in the driver’s seat and then put away three more in the second half to run away with the win and start substate play with an authoritative win.

Leading the scoring for the Cardinals was Danny Kinsella who scored two goals for the Cards. Brock Poland, Carl Swalwell, Sam Burmeister, Thomas Schwartz, and Owen Mieska all scored one goal each for the Cardinals.

Mason Yochum led Treynor with two assists and Kinsella, Swalwell, Burmeister, Ryder Davidson, Gunner Larsen, Tyler Rellfs, and Andrew Kellar all contributed one assist.

The Cardinals move on to face AHSTW in the substate semifinal on Monday which will take place in Treynor at 6:30 p.m.

Tri-Center (6-10) 0 0 – 0

Treynor (15-2) 4 3 – 7

Glenwood 10, Carroll 0

Class 2A No. 9 Glenwood made short work of its first Class 2A substate 8 test on Thursday night against Carroll in Glenwood.

The Rams came out hot and scored eight goals in the first half to put themselves in full control of the game.

Glenwood would score two more in the second to invoke the mercy rule and make a statement win in their first postseason contest.

The Rams will move onto the substate semifinal, where they will host Winterset on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Carroll (3-13) 0 0 – 0

Glenwood (14-2) 8 2 – 10

AHSTW 1, Riverside 0

The Vikings will advance to the Class 1A substate 8 semifinal after Riverside forfeited the match on Thursday morning. AHSTW will play Treynor on Monday in the semifinal round in Treynor at 6:30 p.m.