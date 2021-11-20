CHAMPIONS! Reivers blank Matadors for NJCAA title

In a battle of two teams that entered the national tournament with at-large bids, third-seeded Iowa Western defeated seventh-seeded Arizona Western 2-0 for the NJCAA national title in Tyler, Texas.

After coming up one win shy of a championship last season as the national runner-up, coach Mike Brown and the Reivers finish the job and bring home the program’s second-ever national title.

“I’m so proud of the guys,” Brown said. “I’m especially happy for our sophomores who had to go through that loss last season. That’s a hard task, especially when you don’t have an offseason to work in to bounce back. Our new season started just a month and a half later after that loss. So, we had to mentally bounce back right away.”

Iowa Western’s first national title came in 2013 when Brown was an assistant coach for the Reivers at that time.

The Reivers struck first as they took advantage of a bad pass to net a 13th-minute goal by Giorgio Probo to put the Reivers up 1-0, which is how the score would remain up until the halftime break.