City soccer recap: Lewis Central blanks Harlan

Senior Gavin McIntosh and freshman Brayden Shepard each scored three goals for the Falcons to end the regular season with a win at Council Bluffs’ YMCA fields. McIntosh also had an assist for the game and Shepard had three assists of his own.

Furthermore, senior Sam Wilber scored two goals and had one assist as well. Junior Gavin Tarbox and senior Owen Doner each scored a goal. Senior Luke Hubbard contributed an assist to the Falcon’s offensive success.

St. Albert will now set their sights on the substrate tournament where their first contest will be against Tri-Center (3-11) at 5 p.m. tonight.

Logan-Magnolia (5-11) 0 0 --0

St. Albert (11-6) 7 3 --10

Black Raiders top Lynx in shootout

The Abraham Lincoln Lynx lost another close battle this time to Sioux City East in a shootout by an official final of 3-2 in Sioux City on Tuesday evening.

The Lynx and Black Raiders each scored a goal in the first and second half and eventually took the contest into overtime which also proved to not settle the score. Unfortunately, for the Lynx the shootouts again did not end as they had hoped.