City soccer recap: Lewis Central blanks Harlan

Lewis Central 10, Harlan 0- Class 2A No. 2 Lewis Central girls soccer team blew away the Cyclones thanks to a seven-goal second half which ended the game in the 60th minute on Monday.
Junior Hana Daoudi scored three goals to give herself a hat trick. Sophomore Gracie Hays scored two goals and also had two assists for the game, her senior teammate Haley Bach led the team with three assists while also scoring a goal.
Freshman Haylee Erickson scored a goal and contributed an assist, junior Natalie Smith also scored a goal while dishing an assist. Seniors Hannah Estrada and Taylor Gregory each had a goal to cap off the scoring.
The Titans will face St. Albert (7-7) for their final regular season game at 6 p.m. on Friday at Titan Stadium.
Harlan (8-7) 0 0 --0
Lewis Central (14-2) 3 7 --10
Stars edge Yellow Jackets
Sioux City North 4 Thomas Jefferson 3- Sioux City North outdueled the Yellow Jackets in an intense second half in Sioux City on Tuesday.
After a scoreless first half, both teams found ways to achieve offensive success in the second half.
For the Yellow Jackets, Hannah Belt, after playing the first 64 minutes of the contest as the senior goalkeeper, came out of the net to score two goals. Junior Maggie Gundersen scored the other goal for T.J. Freshman Grace Strong and junior Lexi Smith each had an assist for the game as well.
Thomas Jefferson will host AHSTW (2-10) at 5:30 p.m. today at Gale Wickersham Stadium.
Thomas Jefferson (8-7) 0 3 --3
Sioux City North (10-5) 0 4 --4
Lynx girls beat Black Raiders
Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City East 3- The Abraham Lincoln Lynx remained undefeated in the Missouri River Conference by edging out Sioux City East in Sioux City on Tuesday.
Freshman Liberty Bates scored a hat trick in the game to lead all scorers in this contest, her senior teammate Crystena Keesee scored the other goal for the Lynx. Sophomore Piper McGuire, freshman Lexy Mayo and freshman Allison Smith each contributed an assist.
The win improves the Lynx to 7-0 in the MRC and ends a two-game skid after falling to Ankeny Centennial 1-0 and West Des Moines Valley 1-0 on May 15.
Abraham Lincoln will head to Urbandale (7-6) for their final regular season game of the year at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Abraham Lincoln (13-3) 3 1 --4
Sioux City East (5-9) 2 1 --3
Falcons fly past Panthers
Two different Falcons players scored hat tricks in Class 1A No. 6 St Albert 10-0 win over Logan-Magnolia on Tuesday in 73 minutes.
Senior Gavin McIntosh and freshman Brayden Shepard each scored three goals for the Falcons to end the regular season with a win at Council Bluffs’ YMCA fields. McIntosh also had an assist for the game and Shepard had three assists of his own.
Furthermore, senior Sam Wilber scored two goals and had one assist as well. Junior Gavin Tarbox and senior Owen Doner each scored a goal. Senior Luke Hubbard contributed an assist to the Falcon’s offensive success.
St. Albert will now set their sights on the substrate tournament where their first contest will be against Tri-Center (3-11) at 5 p.m. tonight.
Logan-Magnolia (5-11) 0 0 --0
St. Albert (11-6) 7 3 --10
Black Raiders top Lynx in shootout
The Abraham Lincoln Lynx lost another close battle this time to Sioux City East in a shootout by an official final of 3-2 in Sioux City on Tuesday evening.
The Lynx and Black Raiders each scored a goal in the first and second half and eventually took the contest into overtime which also proved to not settle the score. Unfortunately, for the Lynx the shootouts again did not end as they had hoped.
Goals for the Lynx through the whole were scored by senior Connor Vargas, who also had an assist, and senior Brandon Toledo had one goal in regulation and another in the shootouts. Senior Kiernan Day also netted one for the Lynx.