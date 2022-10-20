COLLEGE SOCCER: Reiver soccer teams sweep Lakers

The Iowa Western men’s and women’s soccer team defeated Iowa Lakes in a Wednesday afternoon doubleheader in Council Bluffs.

The No. 2 Iowa Western men, after facing its first regular season defeat in four years, got back into the win column after a 2-0 win over No. 9 Iowa Lakes.

Oskar Greven netted the first goal for the Reivers in the 41st minute to take a 1-0 lead. Late in the second half, in the 81st minute officially, Junior Casillas booted in a goal to seal the 2-0 win in Iowa Western’s regular-season finale. Jesus De Vicente had an assist on Casilla’s goal.

The No. 9 Iowa Western women defeated Iowa Lakes 3-1 for its 11th consecutive win.

Each team netted a goal in the first half as Alicia Cortez put the Lakers up 1-0 in the 19th minute. Then the Reivers tied the game 1-1 after a 38th-minute goal from Paula Boza.

The Reiver owned the second half as Aika Tobaru scored in the 64th minute, and Marta Llopis scored in the 84th minute to get the 3-1 win.

Both teams will begin the Region 11 tournament next week. The men’s opponent has yet to be announced but will play on Tuesday. The Women will host Iowa Central on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Iowa Western (15-1-1) 1 1 – 2

Iowa Lakes (11-5) 0 0 – 0

Iowa Western (12-3-1) 1 2 – 3

Iowa Lakes (8-5) 1 0 – 1