COLLEGE SOCCER: Top-ranked Reivers edge by Warriors

No. 1 Iowa Western men's soccer needed double overtime to defeat in-state rival Indian Hills 4-3 to remain undefeated on the season.

“They just find a way,” Reivers coach Mike Brown said. “They grind and they’re resilient. We have to find a way to clean up our defense, but the resilience and selflessness, commitment, and honesty in this group, I love it. We find ways to get the job done, now we just have to keep finding ways to get better, because we’re still the team to beat.”

The Reivers broke the scoreless tie in the 19th minute with a goal from Edoardo Deglinnocent to go up 1-0. The teams would battle back and forth and occasionally create opportunities, but ultimately the teams would go into the break with the Reivers leading.

The 1-0 score was upheld until Ibrahim Conde in the 72nd minute made it 2-0 in favor of the Reivers which seemingly put the game out of reach, but the game was just heating up as Galder Gaztelu-Iturr scored in the 73rd minute to bring the Warriors back within a goal.

Gustavo Marques then booted in a 75th-minute penalty kick to tie the game at 2-2. A 78th-minute goal by Junior Casillas put the Reivers back up 3-2. But, in the 83rd minute, Indian Hills tied the game at 3-3 as Marques scored his second of the day.

The Reivers got three late shots on goal, but they couldn’t get any past the keeper so the teams went to overtime, and after a scoreless first overtime, we went to a second overtime.

After dominating the possession time in both overtime periods, Eyifehn Forfor kicked in the game-winner in the 105th minute to escape the Warrior’s upset bid.

“It was an easy finish,” Forfor said. “I got a good cross pass and I just put it in. It’s probably one of the biggest goals I’ve scored, this was a difficult game, but we stayed together and worked together, and we got the result we deserved, a win.”

The win marks the program’s 25th consecutive win.

Iowa Western will play at No. 11 Iowa Lakes on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Indian Hills (8-5) 0 3 0 0 – 3

Iowa Western (12-0) 1 2 0 1 – 4