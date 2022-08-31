 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE SOCCER

COLLEGE SOCCER: Top-ranked Reivers shutout Trojans

  • Updated
090122-cbn-spo-men-p1

Iowa Western forward Timothy Mason is defended by NIACC's Lewis Bowes (4) and Rodrigo Catala (R) as he takes a shot in the first half

 TRAVIS JACOBSON, IOWA WESTERN

No. 1 Iowa Western men's soccer dominated possession to make easy work of North Iowa Area Community College to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Reivers beat the Trojans 4-0.

“We did some good things,” Reivers coach Mike Brown said. “There’s still a lot we need to improve on though.”

Jesus De Vicente put the Reivers on the board in the 22nd minute with the game’s first goal. Just a few minutes later, Oskar Greven booted in a 25th-minute goal to make it 2-0 in favor of the Reivers which is how the score would hold to halftime.

The Reiver defense continued to hold the Trojans away from the net and managed to net two more goals in the second half.

Coach Brown, however, still wants to see more fir from his team as they prepare for their future challenges.

“We’re playing too comfortably,” Brown said. “We don’t have that killer instinct. That’s the main thing. We have to figure that out.”

Iowa Western will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Southeastern College in West Burlington for a 1 p.m. game.

North Iowa Area (1-1) 0 0 – 0

Iowa Western (4-0) 2 2 – 4

