COLLEGE SOCCER: Warriors stun Reivers in Region XI Final

Indian Hills scored two first half goals and shutout the defending NJCAA champion and No. 2 Iowa Western Reivers in Council Bluffs on Saturday afternoon.

Indian Hills scored within the first minute of the game to take the lead and never looked back from there.

"It was definitely not a good game for us,” Reivers coach Mike Brown said. “We came out flat and you can’t do that, you can’t come out flat against a great team. Our preparation was flat and we know that, everyone knows that. Our preparation was just not good enough today.”

The Warrior scored the first goal of the game just 56 seconds into the game and then scored the other goal in the 21st minute.

The Reivers dominated the shots on goal in the second half but failed to find the back of the net as the Warriors after tying the Reivers and losing to the Reivers earlier this season completed the upset for the Region XI championship.

“Those two early goals killed us,” Brown said. “They’re a good team, you have to get after them, and we came out flat, we didn’t prepare well, and we didn’t do what we needed to do to win this game.”

Iowa Western now falls to 16-2-1 on the season and will now wait and see if their season can continue with an at-large bid to the NJCAA National tournament.

Indian Hills (12-8-1) 2 0 – 2

Iowa Western (16-2-1) 0 0 – 0