Council Bluffs All-City Boys Soccer

This year’s city soccer saw a good mix of old faces doing what we’ve known them to do from the last year or two, and also had some new faces rise in the field. Numerous positions were loaded with talent as it always is seemingly every season.

After winning its second state title in three seasons Lewis Central led the field with six players on the team.

As usual, the team below is constructed on the words and opinions of the four city coaches and the Nonpareil sports staff.

Goalkeeper, Will Devine, Senior, Lewis Central: While the city was full of phenomenal goalkeeping, Devine emerged himself as the cream of the crop after helping the Titans to 14 shutouts and allowing just nine goals all season. Devine was also named to the state tournament team and even had three assists as the keeper.

“Will was a big reason for our success this year, commanding our entire team and essentially being a brick wall between the pipes” Titans coach James Driver said. Will is phenomenal with his feet and hands. His ability to read the opponent's tendencies is unparalleled along with parrying the ball away plus his quickness to get down and back up along with his vision to start a counter-attack with his sidewinder makes him a threat 100 yards away from goal.“

Defenseman, Mateo Kermoade, Junior, Thomas Jefferson: On a much improved Yellow Jacket team this year Kermoade was a key to that progress and helped the Yellow Jackets to a solid defense that kept T.J. in a handful of games.

“Mateo had numerous goal-line saves with outstanding defensive performances against all city schools,” Yellow Jackets coach Carlos Silva said. "He was voted amongst the team as the defensive player of the year"

Defenseman, Easton Adams, Senior, Lewis Central: With four guys on the Titan offense scoring 10 goals or more, it’s easy sometimes to forget how dominant the Titan defense was. Adams played a huge part in why it was so good. He made sure every offensive chance for their opponents never went unchallenged. Adams also chipped in two goals and an assist.

“Easton anchors our backline,” Driver said. “He is stout, smart, strong, calm under pressure, and very technical on the ball. One of the best center backs in the state in my opinion.”

Defenseman, Konnor Parrott, Freshman, Abraham Lincoln: After losing so many key pieces in 2021, the Lynx this year was looking for some underclassmen to answer the call. Parrott was one of those underclassmen who answered in a big way.

“As a freshman, he never backed down from a challenge and gave everything he had game in and game out,” Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill said.

Midfielder, Irving Cruz, Freshman, Thomas Jefferson: As a freshman, Cruz led the Yellow Jackets with eight goals on the season and accounted for three assists as well. The freshman had a double hat trick in an 11-1 win over Missouri Valley and had the Yellow Jackets excited for what may be to come with this kid.

“We're very excited with what he showed in the first year in the program," Silva said. “He demonstrated his playing abilities right off the bat and even though he wasn't on the front line of our offense he still put some key goals in for us.”

Midfielder, Logan Vargas, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln: This sophomore did a lot of dirty work for the Lynx. A great deal of that work won’t show itself on a stat sheet, but Vargas was a young leader for a young Lynx team that gradually improved as the season went on. With two years left, the Lynx’s defense should remain solid with the presence of Vargas and others for seasons to come.

“A consistent in the center either at center back or in the midfield,” Parkhill said. “He won timely challenges and also provided us with a leader in the middle.”

Midfielder, Boston Hensley, Junior, Lewis Central: Hensley was a guy that contributed to the defensive and offensive success. Playing a part in L.C.'s 14 shutouts on the season and was also one of four players on the team who scored 10 goals or more. The Junior scored 10 goals exactly and also had a co-team-high 12 assists on the year.

“Boston was a workhorse for us,” Driver said. “He never stops moving, never stops hustling, and is a guy you can count on to do the little stuff that a lot of players don’t do. We started him at the top of our offense but later on moved him outside and he got a lot of good crosses in and fit so well into our playing style.”

Forward, Gavin Tarbox, Senior, St. Albert: The Falcons lost a load of their scoring last season and needed a source of offense. Tarbox answered the call in a big way. The senior led the team with 21 goals and also chipped in three assists. Whenever this team needed a goal Tarbox either scored it himself or was involved in some way.

“Took everything upon himself to create our offense after losing our entire midfield from last year” Falcons coach Todd Tarbox said. “Out of our 34 goals scored he scored 21 of them.”

Forward, Jonah Churchill, Senior, Lewis Central: Churchill was a defensive nightmare for almost every opponent. When Churchill wasn’t scoring goals he was making the pass to set up his teammate for the score. Churchill had the team-high 18 goals and the co-team-high 12 assists.

“Jonah has a knack for finding the back of the net,” Driver said. “He’s extremely skillful on the ball and his speedy footwork combined with explosive speed makes him dangerous for any defense.”

Forward, Brayden Shepard, Sophomore, Lewis Central: The Titans were good before Shepard joined the mix, but the sophomore sure added an extra punch to Lewis Central’s attack. After transferring into the program, Shepard only played in 13 games and started in 11 of those. Yet the sophomore scored 10 goals and had 10 assists as well including a couple of goals at the state tournament to help the Titans to a 3A state title.

“Brayden also controls the tempo of the midfield,” Driver said. “He has a canny ability to find space, great field awareness, and vision makes him a crafty creative player. His ability to play multiple positions makes him unique and a nightmare match-up for opponents.”

Forward, Colton Costello, Senior, Lewis Central: The senior also play a good portion of his time at midfielder. Nonetheless, among the very talented offense at L.C. Costello was the one teams usually keyed in on the most regardless of where he lined up at. Yet, Costello still netted 17 goals and dished out 10 assists, speaking volumes of this senior’s ability to create and make plays. He’s another of many pieces that will be greatly missed at Lewis Central.

“Colton, our program's leader, controls the tempo of our midfield and orchestrates our offense,” Driver said. “His ability to read the game and dribble/shoot to beat opponents with either foot is extraordinary.”

Honorable Mention:

Forward, Makosa Jones, Senior, Abraham Lincoln

Forward, Brian Ledesma, Junior, Abraham Lincoln

Defenseman, Carson Schaa, Senior, Abraham Lincoln

Defenseman, Konnor Parrott, Freshman, Abraham Lincoln

Goalkeeper, Carlos Andrade, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln

Midfielder, London Mcsorley, Sophomore, Lewis Central

Midfielder, Dylan Voudry, Sophomore, Lewis Central

Defenseman, Gaige Tripp, Senior, Lewis Central

Midfielder, Nate Kay, Senior, St. Albert

Forward, Gabriel Barajas, Freshman, St. Albert

Goalkeeper, Chase Morton, Senior, St. Albert

Midfielder, Emmanuel Vallin, Junior, Thomas Jefferson

Goalkeeper, Anthony Silva, Junior, Thomas Jefferson