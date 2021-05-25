 Skip to main content
Crusaders cruise by Saintes
The Class 1A No. 12 St. Albert girls soccer team was shut out for the second consecutive game, as Sioux City Heelan topped the Saintes 6-0 on Monday in Sioux City.

The Crusaders scored threes in the first half and then put in three more in the second half to win what was the final regular season game for both programs.

With this loss the Saintes look to put these past two games behind them and move into the new season that is the postseason. St. Albert will head to the east to play Underwood for the second time this season.

The Saintes fell to the Eagles 3-2 back on April 9 which, was just the second game of the season for St. Albert. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 26 at Underwood High School.

St. Albert (7-9) 0 0 — 0

Sioux City Heelan (7-7) 3 3 — 6

