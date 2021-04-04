Defending champion Warriors scorch Lynx boys soccer 10-0

The season opener did not go as hoped for Abraham Lincoln boys soccer on Saturday in a 10-0 loss against Class 3A defending champion Waukee.

The Warriors, who won the 2019 title, scored eight goals before the first 40 minutes of the game were through, putting a damper on the Lynx’s season opener. While A.L. still has high hopes for the season, head coach Jamison Parkhill and the Lynx learned there remains a fair deal of work to do.

“Over the past few years Waukee has proven themselves to be one of the best teams in the state,” Parkhill said. “We saw today that if that’s where we want to be, as one of our goals this year is to make state, these are the teams we have to play.”

“This game was a measuring stick for us, to tell us how much further we have to go. After a 10-0 drubbing it shows us that we have a lot of work to do in these coming days and weeks. We have a lot to prove now.”

The Lynx will look to rebound from the defeat on Tuesday, when they host Sioux City Heelan, which Parkhil said will be a key game in pursuit of defending their Missouri River Conference title. That game will start at 7 p.m.

Waukee (2-0) 8 2 — 10

Abraham Lincoln (0-1) 0 0 — 0