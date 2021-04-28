Defense leads Lynx girls to win; Lynx boys strike quick and often to beat Yellow Jackets

Notably, junior forward Hanna Schimmer had the assist to both of McGuire’s goals.

Thomas Jefferson (4-4) 0 0 --0

Abraham Lincoln (7-1) 1 1 --2

Lynx boys strike quick and often to buzz through Yellow Jackets

The Abraham Lincoln boys scored three goals within the first 10 minutes of the game to take early command over the Yellow Jackets along route to a 10-0 win.

"We set a very strong tempo," Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill said. "We just have to keep the mentality of putting the pedal to the metal. I think we let up a bit towards the end of the first half, but I just challenged them to put them away, and finish the game.

"We knew we could outrun their backline, but we also got to do things the right way. We got to do things our way because when we go against better teams that stuff is not going to work."

The Lynx netted their first goal in the third minute as senior forward Spencer Hewitt broke the ice. Soon after, in the fifth minute, Makosa Jones scored to make it 2-0, and in the 10th minute Connor Vargas found the back over the net.