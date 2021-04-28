Defense leads Lynx girls to win; Lynx boys strike quick and often to beat Yellow Jackets

Abraham Lincoln girls soccer used an early goal and late goal to top Thomas Jefferson 2-0 in a city battle.
Sophomore midfielder and forward Piper McGuire scored the game’s first goal in the game’s sixth minute to give the Lynx the early 1-0 lead. The Lynx kept possession for the majority of the first half to contain the Jacket’s opportunities.
Lynx coach Robbie Miller was also pleased with the team’s defensive play, which shut down multiple Yellow Jacket attacks and also helped set up some chances for some Lynx attacks.
“It’s always a great and gritty battle against T.J.,” he said. “We knew they wanted their offense to go over us and play through us, so we stayed pretty conservative on defense. Our back line did a great job shutting all their stuff down and I’m proud of their effort.”
The Lynx saw multiple opportunities to gain an insurance goal, but some tremendous goalkeeping play from Hannah Belt kept the Yellow Jackets within striking distance of the Lynx.
However, McGuire in the 78th minute iced the game with her second goal of the contest to essentially seal the deal.
“We just kept finding ways to work it up the field,” McGuire said. “Hanna (Schimmer) drove it down and then centered it and I was just right there to kick it in and finish it off.”
Notably, junior forward Hanna Schimmer had the assist to both of McGuire’s goals.
Thomas Jefferson (4-4) 0 0 --0
Abraham Lincoln (7-1) 1 1 --2
Lynx boys strike quick and often to buzz through Yellow Jackets
The Abraham Lincoln boys scored three goals within the first 10 minutes of the game to take early command over the Yellow Jackets along route to a 10-0 win.
"We set a very strong tempo," Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill said. "We just have to keep the mentality of putting the pedal to the metal. I think we let up a bit towards the end of the first half, but I just challenged them to put them away, and finish the game.
"We knew we could outrun their backline, but we also got to do things the right way. We got to do things our way because when we go against better teams that stuff is not going to work."
The Lynx netted their first goal in the third minute as senior forward Spencer Hewitt broke the ice. Soon after, in the fifth minute, Makosa Jones scored to make it 2-0, and in the 10th minute Connor Vargas found the back over the net.
Senior forward and midfielder Brandon Toledo then scored the next two goals for the Lynx within the game’s next 10 minutes to go up 5-0. Toledo would then complete a hat trick with a 38th minute goal to boost the Lynx to an authoritative 6-0 halftime lead.
"We came out, scored right away and our intensity was high and we put the pressure on them right away," Toledo said. "We really want to get our record back on track, so to do that, we're going back to what we are and how our team needs to play. I think in our last two games we've been the team that we really are and not the one our record currently shows.
"We've really been working on our attacks in practice and we practiced our shots from multiple angels and the results showed here."
The Lynx would score four in the second half to end the game in the 67th minute and obtain their second straight victory to improve their record to 4-6. Thomas Jefferson with loss falls to 0-8.
The Lynx will host Treynor for their next game at 5:30 p.m. on May 4. The Jackets will host Underwood at 7 p.m. on April 29.
For further coverage on the boys game, please go to nonpareilonline.com.
Abraham Lincoln (4-6) 6 4 --10
Thomas Jefferson (0-8) 0 0 --0