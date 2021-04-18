Falcons edge Knights to stay undefeated; Saintes break skid

The Falcons will head to Avoca to play AHSTW at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Saintes end two game skid with Shepherd’s five goals

After losing back to back games by a single goal, the St. Albert girls soccer team found itself back in the win column after a 6-2 victory over Kuemper.

McKenna Shepard was a force in this game, scoring the first five goals for the Saintes in the fourth, 16th, 30th, 37th and 46th minutes. Freshman Ella Klusman scored the other goal for S.A. in the 58th minute.

With this victory the Saintes improved to 2-2 on the young season. While it’s nice to get back into the win column again, Saintes coach Chris Hughes is just happy to see the team continuously get better, especially at an always fun Morrison Stadium.

“It’s always fun to play over there,” Hughes said. “It’s one of the top complexes in the country and it always get the girls excited and makes the game more special to play in, and the girls just came out and did some good things this game.”

While the Saintes lit up the scoreboard with all the goals, Hughes was also very pleased with the team’s defensive play. Hughes hopes they can all put it together again on Monday when they host Sioux City Heelan next.