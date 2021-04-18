Falcons edge Knights to stay undefeated; Saintes break skid

The St. Albert soccer teams each got a win over Kuemper at Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium.
The boys remained undefeated after edging past the Knights 1-0 at Morrison Stadium on Friday evening.
After a scoreless first half, senior Sam Wilber headbutted one to the back of the net in the 56th minute off a corner kick from junior Nate Kelly. While the score ended at just 1-0 the Falcons dominated possession of the ball, and while head Falcon coach Todd Tarbox would have liked to see more shots go into the Knight’s net, the team did their share to win.
“I think we outshot them at 30 to two I think,” Falcon coach Todd Tarbox said. “They kind of packed in their defense on us which threw off our game a bit.”
The Falcons now sit at 4-0 after this win at Morrison Stadium. Tarbox talked about the great support the team received yesterday evening as well as the team’s hot start after finishing the 2019 season 2-16.
“That field is always beautiful and the crowd support that we had was loud and very supportive,” Tarbox said. “It really means the world to the kids and we’re very fortunate to be able to play at Morrison every year.
“Four wins are double what we had two years ago. We’re very excited about the start we’ve gotten off to. The guys have been putting in the work and believe in our system and are just getting it done.”
The Falcons will head to Avoca to play AHSTW at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Saintes end two game skid with Shepherd’s five goals
After losing back to back games by a single goal, the St. Albert girls soccer team found itself back in the win column after a 6-2 victory over Kuemper.
McKenna Shepard was a force in this game, scoring the first five goals for the Saintes in the fourth, 16th, 30th, 37th and 46th minutes. Freshman Ella Klusman scored the other goal for S.A. in the 58th minute.
With this victory the Saintes improved to 2-2 on the young season. While it’s nice to get back into the win column again, Saintes coach Chris Hughes is just happy to see the team continuously get better, especially at an always fun Morrison Stadium.
“It’s always fun to play over there,” Hughes said. “It’s one of the top complexes in the country and it always get the girls excited and makes the game more special to play in, and the girls just came out and did some good things this game.”
While the Saintes lit up the scoreboard with all the goals, Hughes was also very pleased with the team’s defensive play. Hughes hopes they can all put it together again on Monday when they host Sioux City Heelan next.
“Anna Helton and Lily Krohn did a great job protecting our box,” Hughes said. “We play Heelan every year and I always look forward to playing them. They’ve dominated the series as of late, but it’s always a good stepping stone and test for us every year. Heelan’s always great so we’ll see how we compete.”