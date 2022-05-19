Falcons escape Eagles

After watching Underwood rally from a 3-1 deficit to force overtime, Gabriel Barajas deflected a throw-in from Keaton Barnes into the net in the 89th minute to give St. Albert a 4-3 win in a Class 1A substate 8 quarterfinal game at Underwood on Thursday evening.

“I saw Keaton throw me the ball,” Barajas said. “The defender missed the header, and I got underneath the ball and made it by the corner of the goal and put it in.”

The Falcons started with three goals in the first half, all of scored by senior Gavin Tarbox for a hat trick. Evan Honan knocked one in for the Eagles in the first half as well to keep Underwood within striking distance.

“We weren’t content with being up just two,” Tarbox said. “If you’re up a couple of goals against this kind of team, as you can see they can erase that no problem. We knew we had to keep applying the pressure and keep playing hard. ”

The Eagles stormed back though, getting a goal from Gus Bashore, and with about 1:40 left in regulation, Honan knocked in a near 50-yard bomb into the goal to tie the game at 3-3.

The two squads went into overtime and finally, in the 89th minute, Barajas made the play off of Barnes’ throw-in to complete the upset over Underwood to advance to the substate semifinal.

“We did enough to pull it out,” Falcons coach Todd Tarbox said. “They put tons of pressure on us. A yellow card against Gavin really took our offense away for a bit, but I’m glad we were able to do something at the end to get it done. ”

With the tough loss, the Eagles end the year 8-6 overall and will graduate six key seniors from the team.

“When you lose your mid-center, who’s a captain and a big leader to a cramp then lose your leader in the backline to a yellow card it was just a series of bad luck,” Eagles coach Eric Rodgers said. “That’s the way it goes sometimes you put a couple of new guys in and it can be hard to mark up quickly.

“These seniors will be hard to replace next year. Each one of them led us in some way and it’s going to be really hard to replace them.”

The Falcons advance to play at Class 1A No. 8 West Central Valley on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

St. Albert (7-10) 3 0 1 -- 4

Underwood (8-6) 1 2 0 -- 3