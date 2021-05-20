Falcons roll by Trojans

Class 1A No. 6 St. Albert boys soccer defeated Tri-Center 10-0 in the substate 8 first round on a rainy Thursday afternoon in Council Bluffs.

Freshman Brayden Shepard scored a hat trick within the first half of the game before finishing the day with five goals in total. Senior Gavin McIntosh also had a great day with a hat trick and three assists.

After a couple of low-scoring contests heading into this game, Falcons coach Todd Tarbox was happy to see the team’s offense rolling along in the first round of the postseason.

“We definitely got the wheels rolling today,” Tarbox said. “We didn’t have to do too much work defensively as our guys kept up the pressure all game.”

The other two goals were scored by junior Nate Kay and senior Sam Wilber. Wilber finished with two assists, while junior Gavin Tarbox and sophomore Bennett Clark each had one assist.

The Falcons are now moving on to the substate semifinal on Monday where they hope to keep their offense firing on all cylinders to get to the substate finals on Wednesday.