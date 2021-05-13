Falcons soar past Vikings on Tuesday

Class 1A’s No. 6 St. Albert soccer boys team went on the road to Avoca and rolled by AHSTW 8-2 for its third victory in a row.

The Falcons rolled off seven goals in the first half. Furthermore, junior Gavin Tarbox had scored three goals for a hat trick within the game’s first nine minutes. By the game’s end, Tarbox would have five goals and two assists.

His senior teammate Gavin McIntosh kicked in two goals of his own and also had three assists. Senior Eric Matthai scored a goal as well to round out the eight goals. Coach Todd Tarbox was pleased with how the offense was rolling in this game.

“Our offense was really clicking to start off,” Todd Tarbox said. “Gavin Tarbox and Gavin McIntosh both were huge for us and really did a lot of great things to get our offense rolling.”

Notably, senior Sam Wilber, junior Keaton Barnes and freshman Brayden Shepard all had one assist in this game.

With three wins in a row, the Falcons now have just three games left in their regular season. Which includes two key Hawkeye 10 games starting with a road trip to Harlan and then an inner-city showdown with Lewis Central on May 17. Tarbox and the Falcons look to keep their offense rolling through these tests and into substate.