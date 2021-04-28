Falcons top Trojans to end two game skid

After losing two one-goal games in a row, St. Albert boys soccer came out strong on the road as a productive first half helped make short work of Tri-Center 6-0.

Freshman Brayden Shepard scored two goals within the game’s third minute. The 2-0 lead would remain for a little over 20 minutes before the Falcons had another spurt from senior Gavin McIntosh who scored in the game’s 27th and 29th minute.

Shepard then capped off a superb first half for the Falcons by completing the hat trick in the 36th minute to give the visiting Falcons a commanding 5-0 lead at the halftime break.

“It was definitely a must win game for us after coming off two losses,” Falcons coach Todd Tarbox said. “We got back in the win column so we hope that gets some momentum back.

“With Shepherd’s hat trick, McIntosh and then Sam Wilber out there, we really controlled the middle of the field and helped out the defense to preserve a shutout, which is always good.”

Junior Gavin Tarbox would go on to score the only goal of the second half in the 55th minute to finish off St. Albert’s scoring in their Monday evening win.

Notably, senior Sam Wilber, junior Keaton Barnes, along with Tarbox and Shepard all had an assist in this game as well.