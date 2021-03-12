Former St. Albert soccer coach Lorkovic honored

Former St. Albert soccer coach Tom Lorkovic has been named the Iowa coach of the year for 2019-20 by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Honorees were selected based upon their coaching performance, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching, St. Albert said in a release.

Lorkovic retired in July of 2020, though his final season was 2019 after spring sports were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lorkovic spent 18 years as the program’s head coach and one as co-head coach. He finished with a career record of 228-148 (.606 winning percentage), leading the Falcons to seven state tournament appearances, according to the school. They earned three top-four finishes, including a state runner-up finish in 2009 that ended with a 1-0 loss to Iowa City Regina in the Class 1A final.

His teams reached double figures in wins in 16 of his 19 seasons.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.