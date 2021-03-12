Former St. Albert soccer coach Lorkovic honored

Former St. Albert soccer coach Tom Lorkovic has been named the Iowa coach of the year for 2019-20 by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Honorees were selected based upon their coaching performance, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching, St. Albert said in a release.
Lorkovic retired in July of 2020, though his final season was 2019 after spring sports were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lorkovic spent 18 years as the program’s head coach and one as co-head coach. He finished with a career record of 228-148 (.606 winning percentage), leading the Falcons to seven state tournament appearances, according to the school. They earned three top-four finishes, including a state runner-up finish in 2009 that ended with a 1-0 loss to Iowa City Regina in the Class 1A final.
His teams reached double figures in wins in 16 of his 19 seasons.