Four for four! Reivers edge Lakers for trip to nationals

In what was the fourth meeting of the season, NJCAA Division I No. 1 Iowa Western defeated No. 8 Iowa Lakes 3-2 at home on Monday after a penalty kick shootout to advance to the NJCAA national tournament.

After defeating, and shutting out Iowa Lakes three times in the regular season, the Lakers gave the Reivers their greatest effort yet. Reivers head coach Mike Brown gave the Lakers kudos for their valiant effort after falling behind two goals early in the contest to force the shootout, which Iowa Western won 4-3.

“Iowa Lakes is a top 10 team, and we had to play them four times this season and to beat them in all four meetings, it’s very hard to do that,” Brown said. “Even when we got up 2-0 they just kept on fighting.

“But giving credit to our own guys, usually after you give up a two-goal lead, you lose the game, but from there we did really well and we battled back. We got a couple chances in overtime that we just couldn’t put away. But in the PKs we came up big.”

Joel Quashie and Evan Southern were the two who scored goals in regulation for the Reivers. Quashie’s goal was assisted by Arata Saegusa in the eighth minute of the game. Southern’s goal came in the 58th minute of the contest.