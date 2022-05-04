GIRLS SOCCER: Daoudi breaks season scoring record as Titans pull away from Yellow Jackets

Class 2A No. 7 Lewis Central got a hat trick from senior Hana Daoudi on senior night to break the single-season scoring record at Lewis Central as she and the Titans defeated Thomas Jefferson 6-1.

Daoudi now has 37 goals on the season.

“It feels very rewarding to get this record,” Daoudi said. “I’ve been working hard to get goals for the team and of course, this is more of the team’s doing than mine. I can’t just score by myself. I’m just so proud of our team and how we’ve all played together this year. It’s another good tithe to my senior season.”

“Hana is just one of those players who can just take over a game,” Titans coach James Smith added. “Breaking the record, what a moment for her and what a moment for the team. Like she said it takes a team effort to achieve these things, but as a team, we all played well. More so in the second half as a unit, the girls moved the ball around well. I’m really happy for Hana, especially to do this on senior night as a senior.

“Hats off to TJ, though. They came out ready to play and played in good shape defensively and it took us a while to figure out how they were playing us. They got the ball over the top and they got a big goal to start the game and forced us on our back foot.”

The folks at Titan Stadium didn’t have to wait very long for the game’s first goal, as Lexi Smith put the Jackets on the board with a fourth-minute goal. Though it wasn’t until the 29th minute the Titans tied it up after Daoudi netted her first goal. Not long after, Doaudi then put the Titans in front 2-1 with her second goal in the 37th minute.

Getting those two goals to have the lead at the break created the momentum the Titans needed to get their offense going.

“Those goals were really big,” Daoudi said. “It was key to score a couple before halftime so we could just focus on getting some more and pull away.”

The Titans struck quickly in the 43rd minute as Doaudi found Gracie Hays to put the Titans up 3-1. Daoudi then completed the hat trick with a 54th-minute goal. Reagan Lea then made 5-1 in favor of the Titans and Haylee Erickson scored the final goal of the game with 79 th with 21 seconds left to play.

While the quick start was pleasing to see for Yellow Jackets coach Mark Royer, TJ just couldn’t muster an offensive spurt to keep the momentum.

“It’s tough to say what caused the change of momentum,” Yellow Jackets coach Mark Royer said. “I’m sure it doesn’t help that we had a big game against Sioux City East the day before, especially with how much weight I put into conference games. In the first half, I feel like we were playing on fumes and got through it. In the second half we just shut down and they kept coming at us.”

Thomas Jefferson will look to get back into the win column on Thursday to face Maryville at Gale Wickersham Stadium at 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central, who has won seven straight now, will look to keep its winning ways going as they will head to Gale Wickersham Stadium as well to face Class 3A No. 3 Abraham Lincoln at 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (6-6) 1 0 — 1

Lewis Central (12-2) 2 4 — 6