GIRLS SOCCER: Lynx blow by Stars

On a windy but warm Tuesday afternoon, Class 3A No. 3 Abraham Lincoln scored four goals against the wind to ultimately beat Sioux City North 6-0 at home.

Despite wind gusts that exceeded 25 mph, Hanna Schmmier scored a hat trick in the first half and Piper McGuire also netted one in the first half to make short work of the visiting Stars who were playing their third game in four days. However, after a rough weekend of their own, the Lynx were happy to earn this bounce-back win.

“It’s great to get back into the win column after a couple of tough games,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said. “We said we were just going to come out here and play the best we could give where we stand and the weather we played in, I think we did just that.”

Schimmer scored her first of three goals in the ninth minute off an assist from Paige Bracker. Three minutes later Abby Evers connected to Schimmer who put it away again to make it 2-0. Piper McGuire scored her goal in the 23rd minute after an assist from Aubree McCumber. Schimmer then scored her fourth.

Scoring four goals against the wind had the Lynx feeling good going into the halftime break.

“It was hard going against the wind,” Schimmer said. “Once we figured out how to play it we got into our rhythm and knocked in a couple of goals, and our confidence was great once got the lead.”

In the second half, Jazmin Martinez Rangel scored the Lynx’s fifth goal off a corner kick from Bracker. Bracker would later score in the 49th minute to make it 6-0. The Lynx defense kept the Stars away from the net.

“This game was really good for our defense after facing some tough tests,” Bracker said. “Given the conditions, I think we did really well to shut down their offense and we took advantage of a couple of their mistakes and helped set up the offense with some good chances to score.”

The game would be called over by the 56th minute due to mounting injuries for the Stars and approaching weather.

The Lynx now improve to 4-3 on the season and will return to the field on Friday when they go on the road to play Treynor at 3 p.m. in Treynor.

Sioux City North (3-2) 0 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln (4-3) 4 2 – 6