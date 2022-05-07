GIRLS SOCCER: Lynx claim the city with shutout over Titans

Class 3A No. 2 Abraham Lincoln girls soccer shut out Class 2A No. 6 Lewis Central 4-0 in front of a big crowd at Gale Wickersham Stadium on Friday night.

Excluding the canceled covid season, the Lynx claimed the City Crown on senior night for the third consecutive season. Seeing his senior class claim the city crown officially through all their seasons of play, Lynx coach Robbie Miller says it seemed fitting to accomplish this on senior night and in front of a big crowd at Wickersham Stadium.

“This is a special group of seniors,” Miller said. “They’ve now claimed the title in all three years and haven’t lost to any of the city teams here once. They’ve put a lot of time in and have really built a culture. Being able to get everyone in this game and have all eight of our seniors play, was great and that’s what you want on your senior night.”

“We had this game circled, and treated it like a playoff game. We loved seeing the big crowd here. As playoff time comes closer, the crowds usually get bigger, and for a big game like this, we love seeing so many people coming out to support us. It gets the players amped up and there’s no better environment in high school than playing for your school, against your neighbors, it’s a special thing in games like this.”

Lynx senior Hanna Schimer put the Lynx on the board with her first goal in the game’s 10th minute off an assist from junior Jazmin Martinez Rangel. It wasn’t until the 33rd minute that the Lynx would strike again. Schimmer found her senior teammate Abby Evers for a big goal right before the half.

“We knew the 1-0 lead wasn’t enough,” Evers said. “We knew we had to keep going and get some more. That second goal felt very relieving, especially to get it before halftime.

“We knew this was going to be a big game and all credit to L.C. They played a great game and have had a great season and they’ll continue to have a great season, but in terms of this game preparing us for the postseason, we’re very excited about our substate field and the games ahead.”

In the second half, Schimmer knocked in her second goal of the night off an assist from senior Paige Bracker in the 63rd minute. The assist gave Bracker the career assist record for the Lynx.

Finally, in the 76th minute, Schimmer completed the hat trick with an assist from Evers.

Schimmer, who broke the school scoring record earlier this week, continues her historic year but loves being able to claim the city title again with her teammates.

“We just played for each other,” Schimmer said. “Big credit to L.C. They held their ground, but we also held ours. It’s a great feeling to claim the city again. We all played so hard and when you play for each other like we do this is what you get in the end.”

For Lewis Central, the loss snaps a seven-game win streak, but coach James Smith says that this was still a great test for the team and there are some key points to take from this game as the postseason draws closer.

“I have to give a lot of credit to A.L.,” Smith said. “They came out and played really well on their senior night. Our girls played hard, we just didn’t have it today. We were struggling a bit to find our feet and that might be because of some tired legs given the week we had, but that’s no excuse. A.L. is a very good team, but we’ll watch the film and see what we can improve on.”

The Titans will travel to Glenwood on Tuesday for a key Hawkeye 10 game at 7 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln will also go on the road on Tuesday when they face Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 7 p.m.

Lewis Central (12-3) 0 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln (11-3) 2 2 – 4