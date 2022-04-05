GIRLS SOCCER: Lynx lockdown Crusaders

Abraham Lincoln senior Hanna Schimmer’s late first-half goal was all the Lynx girls soccer team needed to defeat Sioux city Heelan after a dominant defensive performance from Abraham Lincoln.

The Lynx beat the Crusader 1-0 on Tuesday night at Gale Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs.

“Heelan’s defense is no joke,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said. “That’s a very organized team that’s ready for anything and we really had to work to break them down. Fortunately, we did once late in the first half. But still, we played great and were moving the ball, giving them our best and they stood up to us really well.”

It wasn’t until the 36th minute that Schimmer broke the silence and put away the first and only goal of the game after a great pass from Liberty Bates. After Schimmer put away the goal in the final few minutes of the first half, it just came down to the defense holding off the Crusaders.

“Liberty did a great job bringing the ball in and cutting it back on the backline,” Schimmer said. “She got two girls on her and she found a way to slip it over to me and I just knocked it in with the left foot.”

The defense did exactly what they had to do and kept the Crusaders off the board. While there were still a number of close calls, Miller was overall pleased with the defense as his Lynx passed another tough test.

“We have an awesome defense of our own,” Miller said. “That helped us keep the ball on their half of the field for most of the game. There were times when we had to bend, but we didn’t break. Paige Bracker helped lead the way down there, really helped keep our defense organized.”

With the win, the Lynx now improve to 3-1 overall. The Lynx return to action on Thursday when they host Glenwood at Wickersham Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

Sioux City Heelan (1-1) 0 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln (3-1) 1 0 – 1