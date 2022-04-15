GIRLS SOCCER: Lynx top Cardinals on the road

TREYNOR – Class 3A No. 3 Abraham Lincoln girls soccer defeated Class 1A No. 11 Treynor 5-0 at Cardinal Field after getting two quick goals in the first half.

After falling in their last two games against ranked opponents before this game, the Lynx are happy to defeat a quality team on their field.

“This is a good win against a very quality team,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said. “We did a great job of being patient and breaking things down and got ourselves a really good team win here. The girls really used the set pieces well.

“Overall, I think we showed that we’re a seasoned team here. We’ve already played in a lot of tough games and they’re really paying off for us right now.”

Hanna Schimmer and Paige Bracker helped put the Lynx up 2-0 by the midway point of the first half to put the Lynx in control early. The Cardinals kept the Lynx at bay up until the final four minutes when Hanna Schimmer headed in a goal off a corner kick play to put the Lynx up 3-0 at the break.

“We connected really well around the net and created a lot of good shots,” Schimmer said. “It got our confidence way up early and led to a great statement win. It really shows what we’re made of and that we’re not going away.”

The Cardinals came out strong in the second half looking to make some sort of a rally to cut into the Lynx’s lead. But, the Lynx defense shut down the speedy Cardinal attack and eventually regained momentum and possession time.

“We got some good looks, we just couldn’t finish,” Cardinals coach Shane Jacobsen said. “Unfortunately, that’s just how it is in some games. I thought the defense still played well and we made them work for their goals, but they’re a great team, and hats off to them for playing hard.

“Overall I think we just need to trust each other and keep playing our kind of soccer and not revert to kick and chase as we saw at times, that’s not going to help us, but we’ll keep working on it, we still had some good spurts out there.”

While the Cardinals still made a few threats early in the second half Schimmer and Piper McGuire said communication was a big thing to help keep the Cardinals in check.

“Our defense did a great job of shutting down their forwards,” Schimmer said. “We kept them compact and whenever they got a break, we recovered really well.”

“Our defense is really strong,” McGuire added. “We just work well together and we really kept them in check by communicating well with each other.”

After a scoreless first half through the first 30 minutes of the second half, Schimmer booted in her third goal of the day, and just minutes later, McGuire scored the fifth and final goal to end the day.

“I think this was a powerful statement win,” McGuire said. “We want to keep making a name for ourselves and prove that we’re going to be a threat in the state.”

The Lynx looks to continue their winning ways as they return home to host Sioux City West at Gale Wickersham Stadium on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Treynor looks to get back in the win column on Friday when they go on the road to Play Greene County.

Abraham Lincoln (5-3) 3 2 – 5

Treynor (2-3) 0 0 – 0