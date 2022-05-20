 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Soccer: Rams blank Panthers

  • Updated
  • 0
Molly

Glenwood Molly Williams scored two goals for the Rams.

 AUSTIN HEINEN, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Glenwood made quick work of Creston in Friday evening’s Class 2A Region 2 quarterfinal game, winning 10-0 in 50 minutes.

“The girls did really well tonight,” Rams coach Amy Benson said. “We had some different people in different positions since we’re missing some starters, but these girls came out strong and it was nice to see so many goal scorers here.”

Ryley Nebel knocked in the first goal for the Rams and less than a minute later an own goal occurred off a corner kick deflection. Ava Scott then shot in one of her two goals on the day in the 13th minute and Liberty Williams scored about five minutes later to make it 4-0 in favor of the Rams.

Molly Williams knocked in a goal in the 23rd minute to make it 5-0. The Rams then scored three more goals in the final few minutes of the half to take an authoritative 8-0 at the break.

“We’ve been working on our passing a lot,” Scott said. “We’ve been working on ways to get the ball around to everyone so we can have everyone on the attack, and that’s what we did today.”

Just shy of five minutes into the second half Alaina Meads scored to make it 9-0 and finally Isabelle Griffen scored the 10th and final goal to end the game in the 50th minute.

Despite missing some key players due to the state track, Meads and the Rams were thrilled to still put up such a great performance.

“I think our passing was and communication was great today,” she said. “Our give and goes were good and we finished them off with some goals.”

“We just connected really well,” Molly Williams added. “We kept creating opportunities for other players and despite missing some key teammates we stepped up and still scored a lot of goals and got the 10-0 win.”

The Rams now advance to the regional semifinal where they will play ADM on Tuesday in Adel at 6 p.m.

Creston (0-1) 0 0 – 0

Glenwood (11-4) 8 2 – 10

